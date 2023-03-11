'Girl Power!' encourages young girls to dream big

Today’s young girls can definitely dream of boarding a rocket ship that blasts into space.

They can absolutely dream of designing roads and buildings or creating chemical formulas for the cosmetic industry.

Such encouragement for young girls to pursue their dreams, especially in the STEAM fields or science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics, is the idea behind the 9th annual “Girl Power!” STEAM career day, which took place Saturday at Imagination Station.

“I dreamed a whole lot about a whole lot of things,” keynote speaker K. Renee Horton told an audience of third through eighth-grade girls. “Whatever that dream is, I want you to do it and don’t lose it.”

Ms. Horton started college at age 16 and dreamed of becoming a pilot, but those dreams were dashed when a physical exam revealed that she is hearing impaired. She then became a young wife and mother and left college, but after several years she returned to school and to her dream of flying, not by becoming a pilot but rather a NASA engineer.

“That dream for me was deferred just a little bit when I found out I was hearing impaired, but I was able to circle back and I was able to do something,” she said.

Ms. Horton earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Louisiana State and a doctorate in material science from the University of Alabama with a concentration in physics. In 2011, she was also the first African American to graduate from the program.

At NASA she has served as an engineer and was part of the team that in 2017 built the SLS rocket, which is the most powerful rocket launched into space. She currently works as a space launch system quality engineer on NASA’s electrified powertrain flight demonstrator at Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

She has traveled extensively internationally and is part of several organizations that promote physics, science, and mentorship programs for young people interested in pursuing a career in science. She is also an advocate for individuals with hearing loss.

After the presentation, Ms. Horton posed for photos and spoke one-on-one with several girls.

“I want them to see women that have overcome obstacles. I want them to understand that and I tell my story in detail the way that I do so that they will understand that things happen, but it doesn’t mean it has to be your final place,” she told the Blade. “Nobody ever said that I couldn’t do it and that kept me going.”

In addition to having a keynote speaker, the event included workshops, which among the sessions included computer coding and shipwreck archaeology.

Approximately 200 girls participated in the keynote presentation and workshops, including Consuela Gonzales of Toledo, who brought her daughter Ny’aisha Gonzales, nephew Ricky Hill, and their young cousin Ionna Murphy to the event.

“This is something they look forward to and they love it,” Ms. Gonzales said.

Donna Mens of Sylvania brought her granddaughters, 10-year-old Lucy Sheppard of Columbus, 9-year-old Skyler Rawson of Toledo, and 9-year-old Emma Schlegel of Perrysburg, to the event.

“I wanted to introduce them to the opportunity to learn more about science and math and art and technology and inspire them,” Ms. Mens said. “I wanted to just spark their curiosity.”

A panel of STEAM professionals answered questions and discussed their careers in the STEAM field. The panel consisted of La Shelle Pearson, the officer of projects engineering for Canadian National Railway, Marquisa Horton the director of technical operations and construction at Buckeye Broadband, Rachel Momenee, a senior urban planner at The Collaborative, and Lee Ann Tyrell, a lead risk assessment analyst at Columbia Gas.

For several years, Ms. Tyrell has served as a panelist at the Girl Power! event.

“You can’t tell a girl that she can’t be an engineer or can’t do STEAM if she sees me,” Ms. Tyrell said between one of the panel sessions. “I had those mentors growing up and encouraging me. If I can give back a little bit, and If there is just one girl out here who thinks that she couldn’t do it, and I can just give them that encouragement that they can do it and that it is possible, that’s all I ask for.”

While women comprise 50 percent of today’s workforce, only 28 percent work in the STEAM fields, which is the impetus behind the event, said Sloan Eberly Mann, Imagination Station director of educational advancement.

“This is such an important event because women are underrepresented in the STEAM field,” Ms. Eberly Mann said. “We want to inspire girls at a young age to pursue STEAM courses in school. It’s really about redefining what it means to do science. We want to challenge the perception and help girls realize that there is so much creativity in science and collaboration and opportunity and innovation and just being able to see the potential in that.”

Throughout the afternoon STEAM professionals from more than 40 local organizations also hosted hand-on activities at the science center, where approximately 2,000 guests were able to take part in those activities.