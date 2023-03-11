St. John’s basketball shuts down Garfield Heights to earn spot in state final four

KENT, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit basketball is quite all right being in the underdog role.

That's if you really want to call the Titans an underdog.

St. John's was on the wrong side of the first nine points of the game against Garfield Heights on Saturday in a Division I regional final at Kent State, but rallied to take a one-point lead at halftime.

From there, the Titans never trailed and dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the ninth-ranked Bulldogs, 50-38.

"Everyone has doubted us and said we were going to lose," senior Marquez Frazier said. "We've taken it personal, and we went out there with a chip on our shoulders every game. We want to prove everyone wrong."

St. John's, a No. 9 seed in the dual Toledo-area Division I districts, improved to 21-6 overall and will face Akron Hoban (24-3) in a state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. next Saturday at the University of Dayton.

"We are super excited for this opportunity," SJJ coach Mike Schoen said. "At the end of the day, we're still St. John's. We've done this before. We know how to do it. Our guys know how to do it. We didn't worry about seeds. We just worried about who was playing in front of us and taking care of our business."

The Titans have only been a higher seed or had a better record in one of their six tournament games. That was St. John's opening win over Waite.

Since then, the Titans have knocked off Tiffin Columbian, Findlay, Whitmer, Perrysburg (four of the top five seeds in the district), and now Garfield Heights (23-4) to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2009.

"We've been through a lot of battles," Schoen said. "We're battle tested. I think we were ready for it. We were finally able to get the lid off the basket. That was key. We just needed to make one."

Senior CJ Hornbeak was phenomenal for the Titans. He tallied 26 points to lead St. John's and keep his team on point when things looked bleak early.

"He's a winner," Schoen said. "He's a four-year varsity player. He plays his best in big moments. He has made his mark in St. John's basketball history."

A steal and score by Joseph Taylor gave St. John's a slim 20-19 lead at halftime. The Titans pushed the advantage to five points briefly in the third quarter and led 29-27 entering the final eight minutes.

After scoring almost 80 points per game in their first two tournament wins, the Titans have needed lockdown defense since, and that was evident in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter. A turnover by Garfield Heights led to Mitchell Michalak scoring on a drive to the hoop. Another turnover by the Bulldogs led to Hornbeak's tally for a 33-27 lead.

The Bulldogs then went scoreless for 6:10 and exactly eight minutes without a field goal.

"We guarded our personnel well," Hornbeak said. "We knew they had two very good guards and the big. We guarded them well."

In the meantime, scores by Taylor and Michalak pushed the Titans' lead to 37-27 with 4:19 left. Garfield Heights broke the 6:10 drought with points on two technical free throws, but Hornbeak scored before Taylor and Jaylen Murphy each knocked down two free throws to make it 43-29 with 2:54 to play.

"We've been great defensively all year," Schoen said. "We knew it was going to be a grind-it-out game. We thought if we could get to 50 points, we could win. We really guarded."

After giving up nine points in the first 3:03, the Titans limited Garfield Heights to 20 points over the next 26:13.

"I think we communicated better," said Schoen of what changed. "We got better matchups. We rebounded better, I thought. Some of their points in the first half were more like junk points as opposed to clean baskets. We cleaned up the junk, and they struggled getting clean shots."

St. John's couldn't have had much worse of a start. Deandre Jones scored on a putback, Marcus Johnson knocked down a jumper and then a 3, and Jones hammered down a dunk off an offensive rebound for a 9-0 lead.

St. John's had turnovers on three of their first four possessions, but regrouped.

Hornbeak splashed in a 3-pointer to get the offense going, and two free throws by Murphy off of a steal drew the Titans within 13-9 after one quarter.

"It's a testament to our team’s character," Schoen said. "We've been through the battles, so we're used to it. We defended. Once we started making some shots, we settled down."

Consecutive tallies by Hornbeak in the first two minutes of the second quarter tied the game at 13, but the Bulldogs went up 19-15 on back-to-back hoops. A 3-pointer in the corner by Frazier sliced the deficit to one with just over a minute to go in the half.

"We know we're been in some fights, and we had to bring out the pressure," Frazier said. "We had to keep playing smart and keep doing us. We fought back, got a few stops, and made some big baskets."

Hornbeak and the rest of the Titans locked in defensively after the first quarter. Johnson had nine points at halftime but made just two free throws in the second half.

"CJ did it Thursday, too," said Schoen of the Titans' 47-42 win over Perrysburg. "He probably doesn't get enough credit defensively. He's a heck of a defensive player. He is a great basketball player, and he's a better kid. He's a heck of a basketball player, so that shows how good of a guy he is."

Taylor scored 11 points off the bench for St. John's, which made 15 of its first 16 free throws and committed just seven turnovers.

"It's always cool to represent northwest Ohio," Schoen said. "It's been a great year of basketball in northwest Ohio. For us to have this opportunity to represent them, we take a lot of pride in that."