How to Watch Young Sheldon Online

Surely by now you have seen all the Young Sheldon hype. TV’s most-watched comedy features family blow-ups, births and all the Big Bang Theory Easter eggs you could imagine! Are you wondering if the hitcom is available on one of the many streamers you subscribe to? We’ve got the answers to all your questions.

NCIS: LA: Get New Details on the 2-Part Series Finale and CBS' Goodbye Special

Since September 2017, Young Sheldon has offered viewers a chance to get to know the eccentric Sheldon Cooper as a child, before he became the man we know and love… and sometimes loom sideways at… from The Big Bang Theory . Now in its sixth season, the series airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS. Here’s how to watch new episodes online the day after they air, in case you forget to set your DVR.

How to Stream Young Sheldon Online

All CBS content arrives on Paramount+ the day after it airs, making it the best option for streaming Season 6 of Young Sheldon . The only downside? The streamer doesn’t offer Young Sheldon’ s previous seasons; instead, those are available online via a different streamer. (We’ll get to that in a second.)

As a subscriber to Paramount+, you’ll also gain access to original series including Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Wolf Pack , Tulsa King , 1923, Mayor of Kingstown and Criminal Minds: Evolution. The streamer also offers movies like Teen Wolf: The Movie, Devotion and Top Gun: Maverick , as well as live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

PARAMOUNT+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Paramount+ with no ads)



Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as a bundle option. If you sign up for Paramount+ , you can choose between the Essential plan with ads for just $4.99 per month; this plan does not include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League will be available via live feeds. Paramount+ currently offers subscribers the option to save 16% by committing to a year-long subscription for $49.99.

Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

You can watch with no ads by subscribing to the Premium plan for just $9.99/month, or save by paying $99.99 for an annual plan. (The Premium plan does include your local live CBS station). Live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.

Paramount+ offers the option for users to bundle with a Showtime subscription, giving you access to the premium cabler’s own library of original series including Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George and Tammy and more. With Showtime, you can also stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was nominated for 11 Academy Awards. For $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) you can subscribe to the Essential plan + Showtime bundle which offers the same terms as the basic Essential plan. Or, opt for the Premium plan + Showtime bundle which is $14.99/month (or $149.99/year) with the same terms as the basic Premium plan.

Is Young Sheldon Available to Stream Anywhere Else?

No other streaming platform offers episodes from Season 6. But, you can stream Seasons 1 through 5 on HBO Max. And as a subscriber to HBO Max, you also have access to every season of The Big Bang Theory. If you’re someone who hasn’t yet seen either series, or you need to play some catch-up, you might want to consider subscribing to HBO Max. Season 6 will migrate to the streamer some time in the fall, at which time you’ll have access to the entire Sheldon library. HBO Max subscriptions go for $9.99/month and $14.99/month , with and without ads, respectively.

What Is Young Sheldon About?

The show follows Sheldon (played by Big Little Lies ‘ Iain Armitage) as he grows up in East Texas. “Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king,” the official logline reads. “And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.”

The show features his father, George (played by Lance Barber), his mother, Mary (Zoe Perry, the real-life daughter of Big Bang ‘s own Mary, Laurie Metcalf!), his older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), his twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord), and his beloved grandmother, Meemaw (Annie Potts).

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

Did The Flash Botch Baby News? Can Poker Face Stop Spoiling Itself? Did Sheldon Misuse 'Kitty'? More TV Qs!