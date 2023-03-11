Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Takes Swipes At Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic

By Jelani Scott,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEWaI_0lFkzxLb00

Fresh off his latest clash with the Warriors, the Memphis guard set his sights on the Dallas stars prior to Saturday’s matchup.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving became the latest NBA stars to draw the ire of Dillon Brooks this season as the Grizzlies guard took swipes at the Mavericks star guards ahead of Saturday’s game in Memphis.

Brooks, fresh off his latest clash with Draymond Green and the Warriors, attempted to stir the pot against a different Western Conference foe after learning of Dončić and Irving’s statuses for the contest. Dallas ruled Dončić out for the contest with a left thigh strain and later listed him as day-to day, while Irving is listed as questionable due to a foot injury and undisclosed personal reasons.

After learning that Dončić would not play in the contest, Brooks seemingly took aim at the four-time All-Star. The sixth-year guard also told reporters he hopes he gets the chance to guard Dončić when the teams meet again later this season after watching him drop 32 points in a blowout Mavs win on Oct. 22. Brooks did not play in that game due to injury.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” Brooks said, via Grizzlies beat reporter Damichael Cole .

“I hope Luka gets back for the next game so I can guard him,” he added, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon . “I didn’t get a chance to guard him the first game and he had a great game [Oct. 22 when Brooks was hurt]. So I wanna see where I’m at.”

In regard to Irving, Brooks expressed his eagerness to guard the eight-time All-Star for the entirety of Saturday’s game and watch him “get exhausted” with Dončić out of the lineup.

“Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he’s all about,” he said . “He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted.”

Irving later issued a response to Brooks’s remarks during his media session, noting he’s all for the trash talk as long as the 27-year-old keeps it on the floor.

“Dillon hopes every best player plays, just because it makes the game a lot better competitive-wise,” Irving said, per MacMahon . “There’s been a lot going on with him, seeing him in the middle of all the Draymond stuff. I mean, it makes it great for our league, but at the same time there’s a maturity that we’ve got to have. Nothing should go over the line of personal stuff. If we keep it still strictly on the floor, I think we all have a greater time, but once it gets personal, I mean, you know what it turns into out there.”

While it’ll be interesting to see how things play out should Irving suit up, Brooks will likely still find a way to stir up some drama given his previous clashes with players around the league this season. And, based on the reactions he’s received from stars like Green and Donovan Mitchell , Brooks has no problem continuing his apparent crusade to fully live up to his “Dillon the Villain” nickname.

Following Saturday’s meeting, the Grizzlies and Mavericks will play again in Dallas on March 15, and one final time in Memphis on March 20.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Jerry Jones Explains Reason Why Cowboys Released Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Losing Another Sponsor
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sonya Curry jumps to Damion Lee's defense after tangle with JaMychal Green
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Glorious Return to the Red Carpet
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jets Had Perfect Tweet After Aaron Rodgers Said He Wants to Play For Them
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
BREAKING: Update Given On When Ja Morant Could Return This Season
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Jazz agree to rest-of-season deal with former lottery pick
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Steph Curry Can Make NBA History On Monday Night
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for video showing gun in club
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Everyone Wins With Jimmy G Joining the Raiders (Even Derek Carr)
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Wants to be LA’s 'Point Guard of the Future'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
A.J. Brown Used Perfect GIF After News Eagles Are Releasing Slay
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Jim Boeheim’s Friend Fired Radio Host for Being Too Negative About Syracuse Sports
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Sorry, Aaron Rodgers, but Adam Schefter Was Basically Right About Everything
Green Bay, WI29 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy