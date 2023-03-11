How to Watch the Art Directors Guild’s Panel With Oscar-Nominated Production Designers

Production designers from the Oscar-nominated films “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Fabelmans” and “Elvis” are joining the Art Directors Guild (ADG) and Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) for an in-person panel on Saturday at 3 p.m. PT, which will also be available to stream.

Santa Barbara Film Fest Awards Go to '26.2 to Life,' 'I Like Movies,' 'A Bunch of Amateurs' - Film News in Brief

Sponsored by Variety , the upcoming panel will bring together the Oscar-nominated production designers and set decorators to discuss their craft and the production process ahead of Sunday night’s ceremony .

The panel will feature Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hippe from “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole from “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino from “Babylon”; Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn from “Elvis”; and Rick Carter and Karem O’Hara from “The Fabelmans.” Former ADG president Thomas A. Walsh and SDSA member Jan Pascale will join together in moderating the panel.

'Elvis,' 'Babylon,' 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Lead Art Directors Guild 2023 Nominations

Four of the films are nominated for best picture, including “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Fabelmans” and “Elvis.” The films listed above and “Babylon” are also all nominated for production design. Excerpts from each nominated film will be shown prior to the design teams discussing their work.

The Art of Production Design Oscar panel is free to the public on a first come, first serve basis and will be held at the Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles, Calif as well as streamed via Vimeo. Attendees must RSVP here to access the livestream.

Watch the panel live below.

Final Predictions for Art Directors, ASC and MPSE Guild Nominations: More Love for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'?