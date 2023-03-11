Open in App
YETI Recalls 1.9 Million Coolers, Cases Over Serious Risk

By Jason Hall,

4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

YETI has recalled more than 1.9 million of its soft coolers and gear cases due to detachable magnets posing a risk of serious injury or death, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a news release shared on Thursday (March 9).

The magnet-lined closures on the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case products sold between March 2018 and January 2023 are reported to "fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested," according to the CPSC.

"In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, we are voluntarily recalling the Hopper M20, Hopper M30 1.0 and 2.0, and SideKick Dry products sold between March 2018 and January 2023," YETI said in a statement shared on its official website .

Each of the products included in the recall have a main-pocket closure lined with high-power magnets, which are located enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The CPSC said it received 1,399 reports of magnet-lined closures degrading or failing and is warning consumers to stop using the products immediately and contact YETI "to receive a full refund or replacement product."

More details can be found at YETI's official website .

