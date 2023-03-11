Open in App
Henderson County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County comes up short at KHSAA State Tournament

By Aaron Chatman,

4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Lady Colonels fought hard but were eliminated Saturday afternoon at the KHSAA State Tournament in Lexington.

The Henderson County High School girls team made the trip to Rupp Arena with hopes of battling their way through the Sweet 16.

The Colonels took down Mercy to advance to the semi-finals, but fell to the McCracken County Mustangs in a 57-40 loss the next day.

(Courtesy: Lady Colonel Basketball)

“Losing is never fun. But playing on Saturday of the state tournament ain’t too bad. Lady colonels had a great season. ” said Lady Colonel Basketball on social media.

Lady Colonels’ Shalyn Sprinkles and Jarie Thomas were celebrated at the game for making it onto the KHSAA’s All-Tournament Team.

