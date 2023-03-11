Open in App
Golden, CO
See more from this location?
OutThere Colorado

Two passengers injured in train derailment in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XqWu_0lFkyr1200
Photo Credit: Wayne Broussasrd. File photo. (iStock)

Two people were injured when a Regional Transport District (RTD) train derailed in Golden on Saturday, according to a news release.

Officials have reported that the first car of a light rail train derailed at the Jefferson County Station at around 9:30 AM. At that time, four passengers and an operator were inside of the car.

Two of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the news release.

"A bus shuttle is currently in place while crews work to safely re-rail the train. Investigators are also on the scene to determine the cause of the derailment," the release said.

No further information has been made available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Colorado construction worker dies rebuilding Marshall Fire home
Louisville, CO1 day ago
Skier found dead on slopes of Colorado resort
Golden, CO1 day ago
Shots fired near a Colorado school, multiple people in custody
Brighton, CO18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver plows into Wheat Ridge shop with business owner inside
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Coroner identifies construction worker killed in Louisville
Louisville, CO20 hours ago
Aurora crash leaves woman dead, another critically injured
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Car crashes into Wheat Ridge business
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Southbound lanes of Kipling back open at I-70 after police work
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Forecast update: Rain and snow will move in Wednesday night
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Police: Homicide suspect apprehended after crash in Wheat Ridge
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
"Truly lucky:" Suspected car thief only one injured after Arvada crash
Arvada, CO2 days ago
Bullet hits Colorado senator's window in Aurora, shattering 'faith in my security'
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Human waste, 633 pounds of propane, 2 tons of trash found in Denver encampment
Denver, CO1 day ago
Meetings scheduled to help plan new National Park Service unit in Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
Lakewood man's RV stolen along with retirement dreams
Lakewood, CO19 hours ago
Mother, child struck by driver of a vehicle in Westminster
Westminster, CO2 days ago
Colorado man seriously injured in Kansas semitrailer crash
Denver, CO3 days ago
Construction worker dies in Louisville
Louisville, CO1 day ago
Juvenile arrested after 2 teens injured in hit-and-run crash near Northfield HS
Denver, CO2 days ago
Study Says This City Has The Worst Traffic In Colorado
Denver, CO2 days ago
Skier paralyzed in crash at Colorado resort
Denver, CO3 days ago
Police: Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Estes Park
Estes Park, CO1 day ago
18-year-old shot after alleged road rage incident
Denver, CO3 days ago
FOX31 viewers help Bailey the service dog
Denver, CO1 day ago
Mother and daughter scammed during home purchase
Denver, CO1 day ago
Monday night Denver shooting turns deadly
Denver, CO1 day ago
Northern Colorado to See More of the Northern Lights – Is That a Good Thing?
Fort Collins, CO20 hours ago
US tribes get bison as they seek to restore bond with animal
Tulsa, OK16 hours ago
"Unusual pink coloring" spotted in water headed for Colorado creek
Idaho Springs, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy