San Diego Union-Tribune

World Baseball Classic updates: Crismatt solid, Kim homers twice

By Jeff Sanders,

4 days ago

Nabil Crismatt got his country off to a solid start Saturday.

Pressed into early action due to injury, the Padres’ 28-year-old right-hander struck out three batters over four solid innings in Colombia’s 5-4 win over Mexico in 10 innings in their World Baseball Classic opener in Phoenix.

Crimsatt threw 34 of his 57 pitches for strikes and allowed one run on three hits in trying to keep pace with Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias, who allowed three runs in the fifth after opening the game with four perfect innings.

Colombia led 3-1 after Crismatt’s exit after the fourth inning.

Crismatt allowed a first-pitch double to Randy Arozarena in the bottom of the first but fetched two groundouts and a pop-up to stand the runner at third base, the start of 10 straight outs before Joey Meneses’ one-out single in the fourth. He fetched another groundball but Isaac Paredes’ single plated the first run of the game before a flyball got Crismatt out of the inning.

Crismatt had been originally slated to start Colombia’s second game, but José Quintana’s fractured rib pushed the Padres reliever into the opener, not all that unlike Blake Snell’s groin injury last April forcing the Colombian into an emergency start on opening weekend.

Crismatt responded with three shutout innings thrown to Jorge Alfaro , making them the first Colombian battery to ever start a Major League Baseball game.

Alfaro, now with the Red Sox, served as Colombia’s DH on Saturday and provided the leadoff double that started a three-run rally to answer the lone run that Crismatt allowed.

Around the Classic

KOREA (1-2)

  • SS Ha-Seong Kim (.167) collected his first two hits of the WBC, a pair of solo homers that led Korea to a 7-3 win over the Czech Republic. The victory was Korea’s first of the tournament.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (0-1)

  • LF Juan Soto went 2-for-5 with a double and drove in his team’s lone run in a 5-1 loss to Venezuela. 3B Manny Machado went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. RHP Luis Garcίa allowed a run on a walk and a hit in his inning of work.

NETHERLANDS (2-1)

  • SS Xander Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with two walks and three strikeouts in a 9-5 loss to Chinese Tapei. Bogaerts is 3-for-11 with a homer thus far. Former Padres LF Jurickson Profar (.273) went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

