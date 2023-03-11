Open in App
Detroit, MI
WLNS

2 members of Michigan State Police unit shot in Detroit

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Two members of a special Michigan State Police unit were shot in an incident in Detroit on Friday, police said.

The MSP’s Detroit-area Second District tweeted two members of the force’s Emergency Support team were shot, one being struck three times and the other once.

The suspect also was wounded, has surrendered and is in custody, the Second District tweeted.

A sergeant that was wounded joined the MSP in 2014, the tweets said. The other trooper that was wounded joined MSP in 2017.

MSP spokesman 1st Lt. Mike Shaw told The Detroit News both were believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detroit Police Chief James White told WJBK-TV that he spoke to the troopers, who he said were both able to talk and laugh with him.

“They were able to talk. We shared some laughs and I talked to their colonel. We couldn’t get past the fact that two officers were shot just trying to do their job. This is a very difficult time for law enforcement,” White said.

The officers were members of the MSP Emergency Support Team, created to handle highly dangerous and critical incidents facing law enforcement.

Comments / 0
