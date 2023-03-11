4 secrets we can tell you about SXSW premiere of Donald Glover's 'Swarm'

You hear that buzzing? It's the word of mouth about "Swarm," the daring new horror series from "Atlanta" mastermind Donald Glover and collaborator Janine Nabers.

The first two episodes of "Swarm" made their world premiere as the opening night TV screening for SXSW Film & TV Festival on Friday at the Paramount Theatre.

Full reviews of "Swarm" are embargoed until Wednesday, but we attended the packed premiere and can let you in on a few secrets that were revealed. The show will debut Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Donald Glover wasn't at the 'Swarm' premiere — well, he sort of was.

Though the multihyphenate Glover co-created the series with showrunner Nabers, co-plotted the story with her and directed the first episode, he didn't walk the red carpet on Friday like he did in 2022 for the final season of "Atlanta." His presence was felt, though: Nabers urged the audience to tweet at him, and he gave a tongue-in-cheek video introduction to the screening in the style of a Cameo message.

It's changing the game for horror.

Without spoiling anything, "Swarm" concerns a young woman named Dre (Fishback) who is deeply, dangerously obsessed with a Beyoncé-like pop star named Ni'jah. If you've seen the trailer, you know things get creepy and bloody. Amazon Prime Video, the show's streamer, actually transformed Austin Motel on South Congress Avenue into a "Swarm" activation that featured Dre's actual car from the show, which has a very conspicuous, body-shaped package in the backseat.

After the premiere screening, journalist Sam Sanders moderated a Q&A with Nabers and stars Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey. Nabers talked about how space is made (both in real life and in fiction) for white men's violence, but rarely for Black women's. She name-checked shows like "Dahmer" as reference points for how "Swarm" takes on a familiar genre.

Fishback said during the Q&A that Nabers and Glovers often refuted her initial reads on Dre's character motivations. That led Fishback to stay in the moment with her character, whom she described as "stunted" and always processing her surroundings to come up with a response that she's absorbed from someone else, usually her BFF Marissa (Bailey).

Bailey told the audience that she loves psychological thrillers and where they can take a viewer's mind. And "Swarm," indeed, takes the mind many places.

It was an intense shoot.

Fishback said that she brought a friend to set with her to keep her grounded, as her character goes to some difficult mental places. Bailey described the bond that she and Fishback formed on set, and she said that one explosive scene led to a lot of tears and emotional catharsis for the onscreen besties.

Beyoncé might have seen 'Swarm.'

Now, Nabers didn't name names. But Sanders asked her if the pop star so obviously parodied in "Swarm" had seen the show yet. She didn't answer right away, but eventually offered an "of course" before zipping her mouth. According to Variety, though, a representative for Nabers later said that "she had misspoken, and does not know who has seen the series and who hasn’t."