Atlanta, GA
FastBreak on FanNation

De'Andre Hunter's Injury Status For Celtics-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

De'Andre Hunter is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: De'Andre Hunter has been upgraded to available.

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as De'Andre Hunter is on the injury report as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "De'Andre Hunter (ankle) questionable Saturday."

The former Virginia star is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 57 games.

He is also shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range.

Hunter has helped the Hawks make the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and they made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

Right now, they are the eighth seed in the east with a 34-33 record in 67 games.

The Hawks are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been solid, going 18-13 in the 31 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, the Celtics come into the matchup as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-21 record in 67 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and an outstanding 20-12 in the 32 games they have played on the road away from Boston, Massachusetts.

In four out of the last six seasons, the Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they made the NBA Finals in 2022 (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games).

