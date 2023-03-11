Open in App
Hayward, CA
See more from this location?
YourErie

Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium

By Phil Mayer,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vA7Ay_0lFkwcEd00

HAYWARD, Calif. ( KRON ) — Six bodies and 154 cremated remains were found in a California warehouse earlier this month, prompting investigators to seek out the families of the deceased.

The bodies and the remains, discovered on March 1 in the Hayward warehouse, are linked to Oceanview Cremations, a crematorium that had its business license suspended five years ago, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Woman found breathing at New York funeral home hours after being pronounced dead

The company’s license was suspended back in March 2018, at which time Oceanview Cremations was also prohibited from storing remains on its premises. But the California Cemetery and Funeral Board informed the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau on Feb. 28, 2023, that the business was continuing its operations.

The following day, investigators with the bureau went to the warehouse and recovered the remains, which were taken in by Oceanview Cremations in 2020 and 2021. Five of the bodies were identified. One could not be identified, however, because Oceanview Cremations owner Robert Smith did not produce “viable information” about the location of death or next of kin, per the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities contacted the families of the people whose bodies were discovered. Those families later explained that their previous calls to Smith, about their deceased relatives, had been going unanswered. Some said they assumed the remains had been cremated or scattered at sea as requested.

Longtime employee killed after roof collapses at Peet’s Coffee distribution center in Oakland

A Yelp page for Oceanview Cremations is littered with poor reviews. One person claimed Smith took her money and did not respond to more than 100 emails and daily phone calls. The woman alleged that Smith called her back after seven months, blaming his lack of response on contracting COVID-19.

“If you are crazy enough to support this business be ready to be angry, confused, gaslit, and lied to, also make sure you research the other reviews,” the Yelp user said.

The coroner’s bureau took possession of two of the bodies discovered in the warehouse, and a county-contracted funeral home took the other four, as well as the 154 cremated remains.

The funeral home sorted the cremated remains and determined that they came from multiple California counties:

  • Alameda County (64)
  • San Francisco County (23)
  • San Mateo County (15)
  • Contra Costa County (10)
  • Santa Clara County (9)
  • Marin County (9)
  • Sonoma County (8)
  • Santa Cruz County (4)
  • San Joaquin County (3)
  • Solano County (2)
  • Napa County (2)
  • Stanislaus County (2)
  • Fresno County (1)
  • Sacramento County (1)
  • Placer County (1)

Any families who used the services of Oceanview Cremations between 2013 and 2022 and is uncertain about the whereabouts of their loved one’s remains is asked to call the coroner’s bureau of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510) 382-3000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Man traveled across the country to sleep with Altoona teen, police report
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
After two historic US bank failures, here’s what comes next
Santa Clara, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL3 hours ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Burning eyes and dead fish as red tide flares up on Florida coast
Indian Rocks Beach, FL2 days ago
Pennsylvania Capitol Police complete body camera rollout
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
State Rep. reacts to North East Marina dilemma
Erie, PA22 hours ago
Tyson Foods closing 2 plants, impacting nearly 1,700 workers
Van Buren, AR21 hours ago
Millcreek Supervisors approve funding to move Presque Isle Gateway plan forward
Millcreek Township, PA1 day ago
Senator Casey visits Harrisburg International Airport, comments on Fetterman hospitalization
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Five new stores coming to Pennsylvania for the first time at King of Prussia Mall
King Of Prussia, PA17 hours ago
Wind turbines for PA’s Lake Erie?
Erie, PA1 day ago
Millcreek Township hosting two open houses
Millcreek Township, PA1 day ago
Shriners Erie Telethon taking place tonight on JET 24
Erie, PA1 day ago
Senator Bob Casey mum on potential 2024 re-election bid
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy