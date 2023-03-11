Open in App
Gainesville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Gainesville Sun

Racing fans travel from around the country for 54th annual Gatornationals

By Heather Bushman,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNGYP_0lFkuwZV00

Some call it “the roar,” while others say it's “the scream.”

But for D.R. Chapman, the sound of revving Top Fuel dragsters washing over the Gainesville Raceway is “the thunder.”

Pressed up against the fence just feet away from the explosive machines, Chapman’s felt the thunder quake in his chest for the past 11 years. He and four of his friends trek to Gainesville from West Palm for a taste of what 135,000 fans flock to every year — the smoke, the speed and, above all, the sound.

“Your whole body rattles,” Chapman said. “If you got dentures, they fall out.”

The thunder rumbled all through Saturday at the 54th Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, where spectators from across the country packed the Gainesville Raceway bleachers to catch a glimpse of the fastest cars in the world speeding down the stretch. Saturday’s contests saw qualifying rounds in Top Fuel, Top Alcohol, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories to set up Sunday’s championships.

Calm before the storm:Fans, drivers enjoy quiet opening day at 54th Gatornationals

Gatornationals kicks off an eight-month NHRA season that culminates in a November national championship in Ponoma, California. The only Florida event on the schedule, Gatornationals puts the appeal of drag racing within reach for fans like Chapman and Gainesville native Caleb Bersad.

Bersad, 13, attended his first Gatornationals with his dad, Randy, in search of the growl of the engines. Top Fuel cars quadruple the sound of the NASCAR vehicles he’s used to, he said.

“I like the sound,” Bersad said. “I’ve been to a lot of NASCAR races, and this is very different.”

Top Fuel cars are among racing’s fastest and loudest, and many fans regard their races as the main event. The contest only spans 1,000 feet and only eclipses five seconds on a subpar run, but with 11,000-horsepower dragsters that can crack 300 mph, it packs a punch.

A stadium-wide prayer and the national anthem set Saturday’s Top Fuel qualifying races in motion, where fan-favorite drivers Brittany Force and Austin Prock posted top times in early rounds. Ocala native Josh Hart walked away with an $80,000 bonus as the callout round champion, a special event that sees Top Fuel drivers go head-to-head against opponents of their choosing.

The early races here not only decide the qualifying order for Sunday’s championship — they also establish a pecking order for the next eight months of racing.

As the first event of the year, Gatornationals sets the tone for the rest of the season for drivers and their pit crews. Jesse Snyder, car chief for Top Fuel driver Clay Millican, said the event is one of the sport’s most lucrative trophies.

“It’s an iconic track,” Snyder said. “Everybody wants to win it.”

Snyder and his team are responsible for keeping Millican’s car in top condition. The pit crews for Millican and other racers line the outskirts of the stadium, testing and fine-tuning the cars before and after each race to capture a perfect stretch.

The peak of this process comes with a test of the car’s crowning jewel — the engine. Fans gather around the tents for the machine’s defiant rumble, cheering as the smoke clears and the rumble echoes across the aisles.

It’s what fans like Michael Brooks, who made the trip with three of his friends from south Georgia for the weekend, came to hear. The foursome hasn’t missed a year since 2008, Brooks said. The trip has become tradition, he said, and the thrill of the race is addicting.

The group listened to the early roars outside the stadium from their makeshift tailgate. The distant rumbles were only a preview of the power to come, and Brooks was ready for a show.

“Pure horsepower, feeling that rumble through the stands, Top Fuel dragsters getting it down the track,” he said. “That’s awesome.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Florida’s Third Buc-ee’s Location Planned For Ocala
Ocala, FL21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Ocala this week for Live Oak International event
Ocala, FL2 days ago
Florida reportedly brings back familiar face as WRs coach
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Florida basketball: Literally nothing good will come out of the NIT
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Tebow to open store in Gainesville
Gainesville, FL22 hours ago
Pickup trucks collide on West Silver Springs Boulevard, 3 hurt
Ocala, FL22 hours ago
Lake City man killed in crash after running stop sign
Lake City, FL1 day ago
Lake City man dies in collision
Lake City, FL1 day ago
Number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand
The Villages, FL1 day ago
Downtown Micanopy covered in Pride flags in protest of town commissioner
Micanopy, FL1 day ago
FHP troopers search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed in Gilchrist County
Trenton, FL20 hours ago
‘Someone could’ve been killed’: Several homes in Hawthorne damaged by strong storm
Hawthorne, FL2 days ago
Update: FHP locates car involved in fatal hit-and-run
Trenton, FL20 hours ago
'Crystal River looked like a war zone'
Crystal River, FL4 days ago
Service vehicles torched at Best Buy
Lady Lake, FL2 days ago
No injuries reported in Columbia County fire that destroyed a home
Lake City, FL2 days ago
Marion County animal shelter reaches capacity, waives adoption fees
Ocala, FL1 day ago
Deputies locate Saturn Sky convertible after body found in burned Putnam County home
Hawthorne, FL1 day ago
Popular Gas Station Coming to Central Florida
Ocala, FL14 days ago
Man failed to rob Gainesville bank, pretended to have weapon
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Morriston man killed, another critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Levy County
Gainesville, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy