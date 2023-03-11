Open in App
Lima, OH
The Lima News

Irish Day Parade returns

By Jacob Espinosa,

4 days ago
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith delivers candy to the crowd gathered for the Irish Parade on Saturday, March 11. Jacob Espinosa | The Lima News

LIMA —The 29th annual Irish Day Parade returned on Saturday to elated approval from families along Main St. in Lima.

Jennifer Kuhn said that the weather was not too cold and made for a great chance to bring the family out and enjoy an event, something that had not been possible previously during the pandemic.

“It means a lot,” she said. “It brings the community together and lets everybody know that we’re supporting our local businesses, especially in this time with the economy. It’s nice that the kids get to see this and you get to experience it.”

Dozens of floats showcasing the community’s Irish heritage rolled down Main St. from St. Gerard’s Catholic Church to W. Robb Ave. tossing candy to children lining the streets.

Organizer and participant on the Bourk family float, Kelly Stolly said that she was happy to see the streets packed in spite of the chilly weather and that it was exciting to see the sun shining.

“I thought it was a great parade,” she said. “It’s always nice to see the little kids and the families and everyone enjoying the day. It’s just a nice kickoff to spring.”

Stolly said that she was also struck by how it felt to go into downtown Lima on the tail end of the route.

“Walking into downtown and seeing the people out, it’s so wonderful to see the rejuvenation of the downtown area,” she said. “It’s just so awesome and the city and the sheriff’s office and police department are so supportive and that’s what makes a parade go.”

The grand marshal of this year’s parade was George Casey.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.

