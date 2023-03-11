Open in App
Lockhart, TX
KXAN

Lockhart man found not guilty of murder, aggravated assault after May 2021 incident

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4bwF_0lFktkBo00

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Court documents showed a man accused of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Caldwell County was found not guilty by a jury Feb. 24.

Roberto Cruz, who was 48 at the time the charges were filed, was accused of shooting and killing a 55-year-old man and wounding another.

PREVIOUS: Lockhart man faces murder charge following Thursday shooting near city park

According to past coverage, the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. May 6, 2021, in the 900 block of E. Market Street in Lockhart, near Lockhart City Park.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

