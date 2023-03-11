Lockhart man found not guilty of murder, aggravated assault after May 2021 incident

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Court documents showed a man accused of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Caldwell County was found not guilty by a jury Feb. 24.

Roberto Cruz, who was 48 at the time the charges were filed, was accused of shooting and killing a 55-year-old man and wounding another.

According to past coverage, the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. May 6, 2021, in the 900 block of E. Market Street in Lockhart, near Lockhart City Park.

