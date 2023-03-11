Open in App
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Man lying on sidewalk fatally hit in the Bronx: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk,

4 days ago

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was hit and killed by a car while lying on the sidewalk in the Bronx, according to police.

Around noon on Friday, police got a call of a person hit by a car on East Tremont Avenue. Police said they arrived and found an unconscious man on the sidewalk with trauma to his body.

Police said the initial investigation revealed a woman, 51, was driving when she turned into the car wash entrance. The victim was lying on the sidewalk when she hit him, police said. The driver stayed at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim’s name will be released after his family is notified.

