See it: Yankees top Prospect Jasson Dominguez Launches Another Home Run

By Pat Ragazzo,

4 days ago

See it: Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez launches another home run in his team's latest Grapefruit League game.

He's out of this world.

The one they call the "Martian," top prospect Jasson Dominguez, launched his fourth home run of the spring on Saturday in the Yankees' Grapefruit League game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

With a runner on in the bottom of the fifth inning, Dominguez crushed a two-run homer over the right field wall to tie the game at 3-3.

Dominguez has been raking thus far in Spring Training, hitting .421 with a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.553 OPS. Overall, he is 8-for-19 with four homers and nine RBIs.

Last year, the "Martian" slashed .273/.375/.461 with a .836 OPS, 16 home runs and 59 RBIs in 120 games between Low-A, High-A and Double-A.

Dominguez, who is still just 20-years-old, has certainly had an exciting camp. The outfielder is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Yankees' farm system and is expected to begin the season in Double-A Somerset.

While the youngster is not yet ready for the major-leagues, he is showing a significant amount of promise, providing hope that he can fit into the Yankees' future plans.

