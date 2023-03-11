Hitchcock rallies to beat Childress in 3A Texas (UIL) boys basketball state championship (photos)

The Hitchcock Bulldogs took their first lead on a buzzer-beating jumper to end the first quarter and never looked back

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Heading into the fourth quarter of their Class 3A UIL Boys Basketball State Championship game, victory was well within reach of the Hitchcock Bulldogs and Childress Bobcats.

Both teams were making long-awaited returns to the Texas high school boys basketball state title game, but their more recent experience made the difference down the stretch.

The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter with three straight stops in the paints defensively, and then converted those into three consecutive buckets on the offensive end.

Hitchcock's hot start to the fourth marked the beginning of a 14-3 run during the first 4 minutes of the final quarter. The Bulldogs dominated down low defensively, offensively and in the rebounding battle, as Hitchcock rallied for a 68-45 win over Childress in the 3A UIL state title game Saturday morning at the Alamodome.

The victory marks the first boys basketball state championship in school history for Hitchcock, which was making its first state title game appearance since 2003.

The win also represents revenge for the Bulldogs, who lost to eventual 3A state champion San Antonio Cole last year in the state semifinals of the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Childress (28-8) ends a historic 2022-23 season after reaching the UIL state championship game for the first time since 1944.

The 68 points that the Bobcats gave up in their state title game loss represents the second-highest scoring game for any of their opponents this year.

Hitchcock (31-7), meanwhile, finishes a landmark season with a 22-game winning streak intact and completes an emotional return to the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament.

After winning their first state title in program history, the Bulldogs will bring back eight sophomores and juniors for a chance to defend their 3A crown.

