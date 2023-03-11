Hitchcock rallies to beat Childress in 3A Texas (UIL) boys basketball state championship (photos)

Both teams were making long-awaited returns to the Texas high school boys basketball state title game, but their more recent experience made the difference down the stretch.
The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter with three straight stops in the paints defensively, and then converted those into three consecutive buckets on the offensive end.
Hitchcock's hot start to the fourth marked the beginning of a 14-3 run during the first 4 minutes of the final quarter. The Bulldogs dominated down low defensively, offensively and in the rebounding battle, as Hitchcock rallied for a 68-45 win over Childress in the 3A UIL state title game Saturday morning at the Alamodome.
The victory marks the first boys basketball state championship in school history for Hitchcock, which was making its first state title game appearance since 2003.
The win also represents revenge for the Bulldogs, who lost to eventual 3A state champion San Antonio Cole last year in the state semifinals of the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament.
