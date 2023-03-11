LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Big Ten Semifinal Game With Penn State in Real Time

Indiana looks to advance to just its second-ever Big Ten Tournament title game when they take on Penn State on Saturday in Chicago. Welcome to our live blog, straight from press row at the United Center. We'll keep you updated on all the news and views, plus opinion and highlights.

CHICAGO — There are only three teams left in the Big Ten Tournament, and Indiana is one of them. They take on Penn State on Saturday afternoon in the second semifinal, with the winner advancing to Sunday's title game against No. 1 Purdue.

Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you up to date on the Indiana-Penn State game live from press row. We'll give you all of the news and views on the game, plus opinion and highlights throughout the game.

Enjoy the game!

5:42 p.m. — Tamar Bates hits a three-pointer from the left corner and Indiana is within seven points at 72-65. Running out of time, though. Only 59.6 seconds to go. A steal and a score, and it's down to five. Jalen Hood-Schifino scores, and now it's down to three with 35.0 seconds to go. Another steal and it's a one-point game.

5:27 p.m. — We're at the final media timeout now and the Penn State lead is back up to 11. They're ahead 64-53 with 3:26 to go.

5:15 p.m. — Indiana just 1-for-9 from three today. Always a killer for this team.v Penn State also has eight offensive rebounds this half, another killer.

5:09 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis dunks and we're tied at 47. Nice comeback by the Hoosiers. But then Penn State rips off seven straight points and it's back to 54-47. A couple of defensive lapses by the Hoosiers.

5:01 p.m. — At the under-12 timeout now and we've got ourselves a game. Indiana cut the lead to one on a Trayce Jackson-Davis dunk, but Penn State has scored on its next two possessions. It's 46-43 Penn State with 11:56 to go.

4:53 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and the Penn State lead is down to three at 40-37. Five quick points from Tamar Bates has been huge. There's 15:40 to go.

4:48 p.m. — Three quick offensive rebounds for Penn State to start the second half, and Race Thompson picks up his third foul just a minute-plus in. Tamar Bates hits a big three from the right corner, though, and Indiana is now within three.

4:28 p.,m. — We've reached halftime and Penn State 34-26. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads Indiana with 10 points, and Race Thompson has eight. Jalen Hood-Schifino just 1-for-5 from the field, Miller Kopp 1-for-6.

4:20 p.m. — Indiana on an 8-2 run to get back in the game a bit. It's 30-24 now after two straight Trayce Jackson-Davis baskets inside. He's got eight points now and moves into No. 3 all-time on Indiana's scoring list.

4:15 p.m. — Indiana struggling on the offensive end so far. Only 18 points through the first 15 minutes. Just 10-of-27 shooting from the field.

4:08 p.m. — We've reached the under-8 timeout and Penn State is still cruising along. The Lions lead 24-16 with 7:29 to go.

3:58 p.m. — Penn State is knocking down three-pointers again on Indiana. They've hit four already in the first half, and are on a 13-0 run. They've jumped ahead 19-12 and Mike Woodson has to call timeout. Indiana settling for jumpers, and miss five straight shots.

3:50 p.m. — Three early baskets for Race Thompson with Trayce Jackson-Davis getting so much attention. Indiana leads 12-6 early. At the first media timeout at the 14:56 mark.

3:45 p.m. — Today's officials are DJ Carstensen, Courtney Green and Rob Riley.

3:15 p.m. ET — Same starters for Indiana today, with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino getting the call. Quick turnaround for the Hoosiers, who didn't finish playing until 11:30 p.m. ET last night in the win over Maryland.

3:10 p.m. ET — Friendly reminder that we switch TV stations today. Indiana's game is on CBS, with the great Jim Nantz on the call. Here's how to watch, with TV and game-time information, plus the usual great preview on the game. CLICK HERE