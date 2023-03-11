Open in App
Detroit, MI
AllLions

Mock Draft: Who Do Lions Select After Blockbuster Trade?

By John Maakaron,

4 days ago

Who will the Lions select in the first All Lions mock draft since the blockbuster NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears have shaken up the NFL Draft by trading away the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers.

With quarterbacks Anthony Richardson , C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis potentially among the first five picks this year, Detroit has the potential to secure one of the top defensive line prospects coming out of college.

In All Lions first NFL mock draft following the draft shakeup, Lions general manager Brad Holmes is selecting at No. 6 overall and at No. 18 overall.

With the No. 6 overall pick, the Lions add Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter .

The Lions should have Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson on their radar, but Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes will certainly have a thorough understanding of Carter's legal situation.

According to the Sporting News , "Carter, even without a Combine workout, has done plenty to show he can be a dominant disruptor in the Aaron Donald mode."

With the second of two first-round picks, Detroit adds to its secondary by drafting Alabama Crimson Tide safety Brian Branch.

"Branch is a top-10 talent but will slip a little based on the fact he's more of a nickel back and inside cover guy," writes Vinne Iyer. "But he proved he should be at least a top-20 pick a solid all-around workout at the Combine."

With Jeff Okudah, Will Harris and Amani Oruwariye all being question marks heading into 2023, adding a talented defensive back, who all the draft pundits believe has positional and coverage versatility, makes a ton of sense for Detroit at No. 18.

