Triple Crown: Local artist featured in Aiken Spring Steeplechase marketing

Combining her love for horses and her found love for Aiken, local artist Pat Bartlett will get to showcase both in the new spring Steeplechase poster.

Bartlett, who moved to Aiken in 2015, started painting as a hobby shortly after moving from Virginia. Since then, she has primarily focused on horse-related artwork.

On a whim, she entered the poster contest, using photo inspiration from Barry Bornstein.

“With the Steeplechase, I get goosebumps when the (horses) come around,” Bartlett said. “You can hear the hooves thundering and they are flying over those jumps, just flying over them, so I wanted to convey that in my painting and it’s not your typical picture.”

“When I saw them put out a call for entries I said 'OK, I am going to use this as my motivation to get started painting again,'” she explained.

Bartlett is proud to have her work represent the Steeplechase.

“I’m thrilled ... that it was chosen to be featured. It doesn’t seem real sometimes, but I am also hoping that it reflects a light on the art community here in Aiken and the arts center in particular and how they have been instrumental in my painting,” Bartlett said. “I am constantly posting about how much I like Aiken. I love everything just about it, but specifically the horse community.”

Caroline Gwinn, executive director of the Aiken Center for the Arts, said it is important to celebrate local artists.

“We are thrilled,” Gwinn said. “Our mission is to support the arts industry and local artists so we are thrilled for her to have that local opportunity and we think that it's great that the Steeplechase is reaching out to community members.”

Aiken Spring Steeplechase will take place on March 25, with tickets available on Showpass. For more information, visit the Steeplechase website.