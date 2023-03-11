Open in App
Aiken, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Aiken Standard

Triple Crown: Local artist featured in Aiken Spring Steeplechase marketing

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyUzJ_0lFkmXqQ00

Combining her love for horses and her found love for Aiken, local artist Pat Bartlett will get to showcase both in the new spring Steeplechase poster.

Bartlett, who moved to Aiken in 2015, started painting as a hobby shortly after moving from Virginia. Since then, she has primarily focused on horse-related artwork.

On a whim, she entered the poster contest, using photo inspiration from Barry Bornstein.

“With the Steeplechase, I get goosebumps when the (horses) come around,” Bartlett said. “You can hear the hooves thundering and they are flying over those jumps, just flying over them, so I wanted to convey that in my painting and it’s not your typical picture.”

“When I saw them put out a call for entries I said 'OK, I am going to use this as my motivation to get started painting again,'” she explained.

Bartlett is proud to have her work represent the Steeplechase.

“I’m thrilled ... that it was chosen to be featured. It doesn’t seem real sometimes, but I am also hoping that it reflects a light on the art community here in Aiken and the arts center in particular and how they have been instrumental in my painting,” Bartlett said. “I am constantly posting about how much I like Aiken. I love everything just about it, but specifically the horse community.”

Caroline Gwinn, executive director of the Aiken Center for the Arts, said it is important to celebrate local artists.

“We are thrilled,” Gwinn said. “Our mission is to support the arts industry and local artists so we are thrilled for her to have that local opportunity and we think that it's great that the Steeplechase is reaching out to community members.”

Aiken Spring Steeplechase will take place on March 25, with tickets available on Showpass. For more information, visit the Steeplechase website.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community reaction to beloved Aiken Brewing Company closing
Aiken, SC1 day ago
North Augusta house famous for front yard flower shower
North Augusta, SC1 day ago
R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest coming to Columbia
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Barnwell teen competes at Miss S.C. Teen USA pageant
Barnwell, SC1 day ago
Thelisha Eaddy becomes first female African American local host of SC Public Radio’s “Morning Edition”
Columbia, SC19 hours ago
Lexington County approves beer and wine distribution center to set up in West Columbia
West Columbia, SC1 day ago
This South Carolina City Named One Of The Best For St Patrick’s Day
Columbia, SC23 hours ago
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again
Aiken, SC1 day ago
Progress update on new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Orangeburg, SC1 day ago
Two Lexington Co. schools named recipients of Palmetto’s Finest Award
Lexington, SC15 hours ago
Awareness: The History of South Carolina’s First Black Owned Bank
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Weapons manufacturer looking to expand operations in Columbia
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Aiken Brewing Co. 7bbl Brewpub Brewing Equipment (Reduced Price to $60,000)
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Pet of the Week: Abby!
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Three South Carolina Cities Among Most Obese In The Country
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Impactful Women of Aiken: Irene Rudnick
Columbia, SC3 days ago
City Leader helps former WJBF Meteorologist remove thousands of bees from property
Augusta, GA5 days ago
Homebuyers scammed out of nearly $200,000
Augusta, GA1 day ago
5 of Our Favorite Barbecue Spots in South Carolina
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Woman shot Monday night inside Frankie's Fun Park
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Restaurant Review: Neon Fig
Aiken, SC3 days ago
Shooting at Frankie’s Funpark
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Columbia man, woman charged with fraudulent application for a driver's license
Columbia, SC2 days ago
51-year-old woman dies under suspicious’ circumstances
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Funeral arrangements made for Former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek
Augusta, GA5 days ago
68-year-old man arrested in connection with Augusta gunfire
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Suspect in Upstate murder last month, now in custody
Greenville, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy