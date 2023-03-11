Man killed, 3 others hurt in afternoon shooting in NYC

A 39-year-old man was killed and three others hurt during a shooting at a Brooklyn social club Saturday afternoon, police and sources said.

The incident unfolded around 1:45 p.m. at 491 East 45th St., near Snyder Avenue in the East Flatbush section, cops said.

Emmanuel Soray of Cypress Hills died from a single gunshot wound to the face, police said.

Bullets hit three people in East Flatbush. Michael Dalton

Three people were shot at around 1:45 p.m. at 491 East 45th St., near Snyder Avenue. Michael Dalton

A 27-year-old woman was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition after suffering a shot to the torso.

A 40-year-old man sustained a shot to the leg, and a woman, 33, was shot in the arm and buttocks.

Police are investigating. There have been no arrests.