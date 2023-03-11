Hopkins girls nip Wayzata 70-68 in overtime thriller

With a 4-minute overtime period winding down in the Hopkins-Wayzata girls basketball Section 6AAAA final basketball game March 9 at Hopkins High, 4,500 sets of eyes followed the arc of the shot by Wayzata senior point guard and captain Brynn Senden.

Everyone knew that if Senden’s shot from three-point range went in, Wayzata would upset Hopkins 71-70 and be on its way to state. Everyone also knew that if the shot was missed, Hopkins would most likely win 70-68.

There are times in life when a drama requires 2 hours, 2 days, 2 weeks or 2 years to unfold. At other times, the drama can begin and end in 2 seconds.

Senden’s shot was on target and several fans in the Wayzata section simultaneously yelled, “It’s good.”

On the Hopkins bench, head coach Tara Starks was thinking the opposite: “That won’t go in. It can’t go in!”

The shot was true, but it hit the back iron and bounced in the air only to come down in the sure hands of Hopkins senior All-State forward Taylor Woodson.

Hearts sank in Wayzata’s stands, while none of the students in the Hopkins’ stands remained for long. They were all on the court, celebrating the Royals’ ninth straight trip to the State Class AAAA Tournament.

Players on both sides wept in the aftermath - tears of sorrow for Wayzata, tears of joy for Hopkins.

“Wayzata is a tough team, and they came out ready to ball,” Hopkins’ Taylor Woodson said. “Wayzata’s biggest lead was 11 points. We were down eight points late in the second half. I told my teammates, ‘We have to stay together, no matter what.’”

“At this point in Taylor’s career, she is putting everything she has learned back into the team,” coach Starks said. “When we had timeouts, she told the other girls, ‘We only need six baskets, we only need three baskets. She would not accept losing.”

Woodson led all scorers in the game with 21 points. Joining her in double figures were Liv McGill with 18 points, Kelly Boyle with 12 and Nu Nu Agara with 11. Completing Hopkins’ scoring with two points each were Macaya Copeland, Jazmine Dupree, London Harris and Erma Walker.

Wayzata had its usual balanced scoring. Abby Krzewinski led the way with 16 points and Shannon Fornshell scored 15. Ninth-grade guard Kate Amelotte added 14 points and Senden finished with 12. Sophomore guard Sophie Hawkinson was next with seven points. Jessica Oberlander scored four points and played tough defense on Agara.

Incredibly, the Royals rallied from eight down to six up in the second half. With only 40 seconds remaining, Hopkins tried to lock down on defense. But there was fuel left in Wayzata’ tank.

Hopkins’ coach Starks knew Wayzata wouldn’t give up. “Wayzata executed extremely well and had the mindset that they wanted to beat us,” she said. “Bur we wanted it even more. We played too hard to lose.”

Senden’s all-net three-pointer cut Hopkins’ lead to 62-59. After Hopkins missed the front end of a one-and-one, Wayzata’s Hawkinson hit a three from the left elbow extended to tie the score. Hopkins quickly got the ball to the half-court line, but could not get off a desperation shot.

The overtime began with Agara controlling the tap for Hopkins, and Royal junior guard Liv McGill promptly made two free throws. Then Senden scored a layup to tie the score 64-64. It was tied 66-66 after McGill and Abby Krzewinski, Wayzata’s 6-foot senior forward, traded layups.

Kelly Boyle, the Hopkins senior guard, scored on a back-door layup with Woodson supplying the assist. Fornshell, Wayzata’s other 6-1 senior forward, scored for a 68-68 tie.

Wayzata took possession after a Hopkins miss, but then Woodson made the play of the game. She stole a pass and took it all the way for a right-handed layup to put Hopkins on top 70-68.

With 25.9 seconds remaining, there was an injury break when Wayzata’s Krzewinski went down. In the Wayzata huddle, Stewart and her coaching staff wanted their girls to look for the best shot. It took 20 seconds for the ball to wind up in Senden’s hands, straight-on, about 22 feet from the basket. She knew she had to shoot - and shoot quickly. If she missed, she wanted time remaining for a rebound. With 4.5 seconds left, she let it fly.

“I thought it was a good luck,” Wayzata head coach Julie Stewart later said. “But Nu Nu [Agara] was coming toward Brynn to contest the shot.”

“When I shot the ball, it didn’t feel as good as the other three-point shot I had just made,” Senden said. “But you always hope it’s going to go in.”

As Hopkins fans rushed the court, Senden stood in place, both hands behind her head. She realized she had just played in a classic high school basketball game.

Memorable season

After reflecting for a few minutes and sharing moments with her teammates, Senden said, “Playing with this group of girls has been such a joy. They are selfless and always play as a team.”

Coach Stewart offered her take on a 23-5 Wayzata season: “I couldn’t have been prouder of out heart, effort and fearlessness tonight. This group of seniors has impacted our whole program. They played so hard for each other. To have an opportunity to win in overtime against a team like Hopkins made it a special game. Hopkins can turn it on quickly, and their girls stepped it up defensively in the second half. Our girls fought through being tired, and we came back from six points down in the last 40 seconds to force overtime.

“Some things went really well for us,” Stewart continued. “We held Nu Nu Agara to only 11 points. Our ball movement was excellent, especially in the first half, and we did a great job on the boards. Rebounding was our emphasis going into the game.”

What will coach Stewart remember most about the championship game?

“Honestly, that both teams played as strong as they did. And that we all felt the crowd energy,” she said.

Unfortunately, when it ended, only one team could advance to state, and for the ninth straight time, that team is Hopkins. The win over Wayzata gave the Royals a season record of 27-3.