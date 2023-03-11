Hailey Bieber Reflects On 'Life Changing' Diagnosis One Year After Suffering 'Mini Stroke'

mega

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to educate her followers on her shocking Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) diagnosis that she received after suffering a health scare in March 2022.

@haileybieber/Instagram

"Can’t believe it’s been 1 year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO [patent foramen ovale] diagnosis," she wrote over a video shared to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 10.

"Given that it’s the 1 year mark from such a life changing event, I wanted to share all the information I’ve learned about PFO and share resources to donate," she added.

In a follow-up Story, Bieber shared that PFO is "the most common congenital heart defect" and it affects "20% of all people." The fact sheet also noted that "60% of people who have a stroke without a known cause are likely to have a PFO."

As OK! previously reported, the model first realized there was something very wrong early last year after she suffered stroke-like symptoms and was rushed to a hospital in Palm Springs, Calif. Doctors initially were concerned her medical condition was related to complications from coronavirus , but quickly ruled out COVID.

@HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

The Rhode Beauty founder later revealed her doctors had discovered a "very small blood clot" in her brain that resulted in a transient ischemic attack and further described the experience as "one of the scariest moments I've ever been through."

However, that was far from the end of her medical journey as medical staff continued to do tests to find out what caused the clot, eventually leading them to her PFE diagnosis.

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," Bieber candidly shared in a Thursday, January 5, appearance on the “Run-Through with Vogue” podcast.

"It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again," she continued. "I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

