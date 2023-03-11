Stacy Bloomfield's Hard Work and Determination Made Her a State Medal Winner in Wrestling for 2023

Glen Ridge High senior Stacy Bloomfield put together an outstanding season on the wrestling mat.

Bloomfield, who wrestled at 126 pounds, finished 30-9 on the season and earned a medal as one of the state's best wrestlers at 126 pounds. Bloomfield finished fourth in the very tough weight class, which included four-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins, of neighboring Bloomfield High.

Bloomfield had advanced to the state semifinals before losing a hard-fought battle with Pipkins. A year earlier, in her second year of competing, Bloomfield didn't advance past the region pre-quarters.

Glen Ridge wrestling coach Kendall Southerland had praised Bloomfield's effort and determination all season long.

And Bloomfield, a tremendous student in the classroom, with a 4.5 GPA, also appreciated what the sport gave back to her.

"Something I'd like to say about wrestling is that the sport has entirely shaped who I am today," said Stacy. "It has improved my work ethic, given me a positive mindset through strife, and has made me a more confident person. When I started my sophomore year, I knew nothing of the sport. It was actually my soccer coach, Mr. Sicoli, who recommended I join the wrestling team, because of how hard I hustled on the field."

Getting on the mat wasn't easy. Girls wrestling in New Jersey was just starting to pick up momentum on the high school level.

"Going into it, I was incredibly intimidated, given I was going onto team with my friend, as the first two female wrestlers to join," Bloomfield recalled. "Despite the sport being extremely challenging, I was thrilled once I learned how to do each move correctly, and actually beat my opponents with them.

"My hard work, especially, paid off my senior year. The few months prior, and during the season. I took up jiu jitsu classes that introduced a whole new realm of skills that I could apply to my wrestling game. Wrestling practice, in addition to jiu jitsu, meant the difference from losing in the pre quarterfinals at regions last year to placing at states (in 2023).

"It was an improvement I never thought would be possible. Overall, I can say my season was a success, and I look forward to where wrestling can take me in the future."

Bloomfield also trains jiu jitsu with world champion and jiu jitsu legend Dan Covel.















