Bullpen bounces back as Pirates shut out Yankees 3-0

4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the New York Yankees 3-0 at LECOM Field on Saturday, March 11.

The Pirates’ batters got on base often but outside of a third-inning outburst, they weren’t able to bring anyone around to score, leaving 17 runners on.

It didn’t matter, however, as Pittsburgh’s pitching staff starred, including 13 strikeouts of Yankees’ batters.

Johan Oviedo had his best outing of spring training. To this point in his career, the young pitcher’s success has hinged on his control, which he had a handle on today. Oviedo threw 31 strikes on 41 pitches, punching out three Yankees and allowing two singles. He wasn’t facing the full force of New York’s lineup, to be sure, but it’s a step in the right direction after some early meltdowns.

