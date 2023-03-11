Open in App
Vernon Township, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

BETRAYER OF THE BADGE: NJ Officer Admits Using Authority On Duty To Pressure Women Into Sex

By Jerry DeMarco,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GwMm_0lFkeA4d00
Emanuel Rivera Photo Credit: NJAG

UPDATE: A Vernon Township police officer who was accused of groping a Bergen County woman during a domestic violence call admitted abusing his authority on duty to force women to submit to his sexual advances.

Emanuel Rivera, 38, acknowledged the “imbalance of power” between him and the women he was hitting on, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a joint statement.

This left them unable to consent, he admitted, because of the “coercive, intimidating nature of such requests” coming from a uniformed police officer," the statement says.

Rivera, who joined the Vernon department a decade ago after six years as a Paterson police officer, made headlines in May 2019 when he shot and killed a 3-year-old pet Labrador retriever who charged at him in the Scenic Lakes community in Vernon.

He was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

That same month, an incident brought authorities' attention to other behavior.

Rivera was among a group of officers who responded to a domestic violence call from a woman at her then-boyfriend’s home, investigators said.

The woman told them that she intended to spend the night at a friend’s house but then opted to sleep in her car near there when she couldn’t reach that person, they said.

Rivera, who was still on duty, approached her shortly after she parked, made “inappropriate sexual remarks” to the woman and groped her, Platkin said.

He then directed her to follow him before leading the woman to an abandoned church in Vernon, the attorney general said.

Rivera parked behind the church, ordered her out of the car, then forced his hand into her pants and grabbed her again, he said.

The woman resisted, then told several friends what happened as Rivera returned to work, Platkin said. The woman alter filed a lawsuit against him.

LAWSUIT: Sussex County Police Officer Groped, Assaulted Woman After Domestic Violence Call

Detectives from the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office began looking deeper and found two women who’d been “subjected to advances” after Rivera got his phone numbers while working, Platkin said.

Officials who initially suspended Rivera with pay for nearly three months following the first woman’s allegation began withholding his salary.

A grand jury in Trenton returned an indictment charging Rivera with attempted sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and two official misconduct counts following an investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and the Sussex County prosecutor’s office.

Rivera took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit official misconduct before Judge Michael Gaus in state Superior Court in Newton.

He also agreed to forfeit his current public employment and he has been banned from future public employment as part of the agreement with the OPIA and prosecutor’s office.

“The damage done to the trust of these women and the public by this disgraced officer’s actions is an outrage,” Platkin said. “Police officers are expected to be professional and to respect the laws they enforce and the dignity of the people they serve.”

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors said they’ll recommend five years in state prison, though it will likely be less when Gaus sentences Rivera on April 27.

Deputy Attorney General Eric Cohen of the OPIA Corruption Bureau prosecuted the case with First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller of the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office.

to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bergen County, NJ newsLocal Bergen County, NJ
UPDATE: Pair Busted In NJ State Police Takedown Tied To Gunpoint Home Invasion In Cresskill
Cresskill, NJ2 days ago
100 Pounds Of Pot, 30 Pounds Of Hash Oil, ‘Shrooms, More Seized In Route 17 Stop: Mahwah PD
Mahwah, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Getaway Driver In Fairview Drug Killing Convicted Of Felony Murder, Conspiracy, More
Fairview, NJ20 hours ago
'Operation Checkmate' Yields Another Cocaine Conviction On Jersey Shore
Keyport, NJ19 hours ago
Trio Charged In Kidnapping, Execution Of NJ Man Alongside Route 80: Police
Newark, NJ1 day ago
'Reckless Scofflaw': Paterson Mayor Slams Councilman Involved In Near Meeting Brawl
Paterson, NJ36 minutes ago
Fleeing Dumont Driver Crashes, Bails, Caught Carrying $10,800 In Twenties, Police Say
Dumont, NJ23 hours ago
Man Charged With Robbing Hotel In Rye: Was Already In Jail, Police Say
Rye, NY16 hours ago
Sore Loser Shoots 2 At Pool Hall On Long Island In Effort To Steal Money Back, DA Says
Port Jefferson, NY19 hours ago
Authorities Seek Missing Levittown Teenager
Levittown, PA18 hours ago
Essex Jail Officer, GF Stung By FBI In Scheme To Smuggle In Tobacco, Cell Phones: Feds
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Cold Case: More Charges For Man Accused Of 1971 Bedford Beating Death
Bedford, NY20 hours ago
CT Woman Accused Of Dropping Infant While Drunk
Milford, CT1 day ago
Man Caught With Cocaine Steals From Lowe's, Evades Court Date In Yorktown: Police
Yorktown, NY19 hours ago
UPDATE: Four Women Hospitalized, One Serious, From Fentanyl ODs At Riverside Square Mall
Hackensack, NJ13 hours ago
'Did Not Deserve To Die': Mother Of Fatally Shot Teenager In Westchester Speaks Out
Mount Vernon, NY22 hours ago
What Does Guilty Plea By Manager Of NJ Bus Company That Endangered Children Mean For Owner?
Newark, NJ3 days ago
Son Accused Of Fatally Stabbing His Parents In Cumberland County: Prosecutor
Hopewell Township, OH1 day ago
Drunk Alabama Man Found In Ceiling Of PA Restaurant: Authorities
Harrisburg, PA23 hours ago
Woman, Juvenile Charged With Destroying Headstone At Bridgeport Cemetery, Police Say
Bridgeport, CT18 hours ago
Man Busted With Photos Of Fraudulent IDs, Social Security Cards At Manhasset Store, Police Say
Manhasset, NY17 hours ago
25-Year-Old Nabbed For Armed Robbery Of Massapequa Hotel Guest, Police Say
Massapequa, NY1 hour ago
Feds Charge Exiled Chinese Tycoon With $1B Fraud That Funded $26.5M Mahwah Mansion, More
Mahwah, NJ16 hours ago
Newark Woman Facing Mental Health Struggles Has Been Missing For One Month, Police Say
Newark, NJ16 hours ago
MURDER: Newark Man Charged In Victim's Stabbing Death
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Bensalem Burglar Broke Into 9-Year-Old's Bed, Police Say
Bensalem Township, PA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy