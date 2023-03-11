Open in App
Oak Park Heights, MN
Bring Me The News

Inmate charged in attack that left corrections officer blind in one eye

By Declan Desmond,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HX2Kn_0lFkcx6800

The assault happened at Oak Park Heights prison in January.

A Minnesota prison inmate has been charged with partially blinding a corrections officer during an attack earlier this year.

Prosecutors have identified the inmate as 36-year-old Dominique Antoine Jefferson, who has been incarcerated at Minnesota Correctional Facility–Oak Park Heights since 2005 for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

According to the charges against him, on the morning of January 15, Jefferson requested to speak to a member of the crisis intervention team. After a "brief exchange of words," the victim — a correctional sergeant — instructed Jefferson to return to his cell.

Instead, prosecutors say, he took a clear plastic mouthguard out of his pocket, placed it in his mouth, told the sergeant to "ring the bell" and said, "I've been waiting for you."

When the sergeant reached for her radio to call for assistance, the inmate punched her in the eye, causing her to fall to the ground, the charges state. Other officers "quickly" restrained Jefferson.

The sergeant was taken via ambulance to Regions Hospital, where she was found to have "significant damage" to her right eye as well as multiple facial fractures.

"Despite undergoing multiple surgeries over the past several months, the injuries sustained from the attack have caused irreparable damage and resulted in the permanent loss of vision in her right eye," the Washington County Attorney's Office said in a press release. "She will also require additional surgical procedures to repair the fractures to her facial bones."

Jefferson is now charged with first-degree assault, which carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

"Under no circumstance is the assault of a correctional officer tolerable, and the permanent harm that resulted from this assault is life-altering," said Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell."We stand in support of the sergeant who suffered this horrific injury and we are grateful to the Washington County Attorney's Office for their thoughtful review of this case, which resulted in these serious criminal charges."

This past week, seven corrections officers were wounded in three separate attacks at both Oak Park Heights and Stillwater prison .

