Carrie Underwood got a 'cake' made entirely of cheese for her 40th birthday: 'I feel understood'

Carrie Underwood received a "cake" made of "about 70lbs" of cheese for her 40th birthday yesterday.

Underwood shared photos of the "cake" along with bottles of wine she got on her Instagram stories.

The singer was previously gifted a cheese sculpture of herself for a show she did in Wisconsin.

Carrie Underwood revealed that she received a "cake" made entirely of cheese for her 40th birthday yesterday.

The country singer posted two photos of the cheese "cake" to her Instagram stories.

She posted a photo of the gift, surrounded by bottles of wine, with text that read: "A 'cake' tower made entirely of cheese wheels & a lifetime's worth of wines starting at 1983… I feel understood..."

She followed up that picture with a selfie in front of the cheese, with text reading: "For size context…I believe this is about 70lbs worth of cheese!"

The wheels of cheese were stacked high and adorned with various fruits. A gold "happy birthday" decoration stood on top.

Her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, also shared a photo of the gift on his Instagram.

In the photo, Underwood smiled behind the wine and cheese. His caption read: "Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!!"

Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010 and have two sons together: 8-year-old Isaiah and 4-year-old Jake.

Both Jake and Isaiah wrote her cards that she also posted on her stories.

The notes Underwood's sons wrote for her birthday. Carrie Underwood/Instagram

This is not the first time Underwood has received cheese as a gift.

In 2019, the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin gifted the "American Idol" winner with a sculpture of herself made entirely of cheese.

She shared a photo of the sculpture on Instagram.

"The @fiservforum outdid themselves tonight! This is me...carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I'm speechless!!! 🧀" the caption read.