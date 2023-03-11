Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
The Comeback

Top Cardinals prospect receives concerning injury news

By Sam Neumann,

4 days ago
Jordan Walker is the No. 1 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system. He’s also the No. 4 overall prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. While Walker, a third baseman/outfielder, has yet to play above Double-A, he has a legitimate shot to break camp and make the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster.

But as the Cardinals move through their spring training schedule and look to get ready for the season, they could be without Walker for a bit.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Walker was removed from Saturday’s Grapefruit League game against the Houston Astros with a right shoulder strain. Walker is considered day-to-day and will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

Walker injured his shoulder after a head-first slide into second base in the first inning of Saturday’s spring training game. He did not take the field and walked to the clubhouse with a team trainer, as the Cardinals removed him from the game for precautionary reasons.

A 2020 first-round pick of the Cardinals, Walker has hit for a .478 average with a pair of homers through 11 games this spring. The extent of his injury is currently unknown, as he’ll be reevaluated Sunday, but he figures to be a contributor to the big league team at some point this season.The Cardinals do have some roster flexibility, and he could find ways to contribute soon once he heals up.

[ Katie Woo ]

The post Top Cardinals prospect receives concerning injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

