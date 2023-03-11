Derek Carr reveals big reason he signed with New Orleans

When Derek Carr was starting his NFL career, former Oakland Raiders head coach Dennis Allen believed in him coming out of college as the team selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and immediately tabbed him as the franchise’s next starting quarterback. And all these years later, they’re now reuniting with the New Orleans Saints.

During his introductory press conference with the team this week, Derek Carr was asked about his relationship with Saints head coach Dennis Allen. And he revealed that Allen is a big reason why he chose to sign with the Saints in the first place.

“How I feel about this man, hopefully me sitting here tells you what I think about him,” Carr said of Allen according to Pro Football Talk. “He trusted me with the keys to an organization. … We’re just getting started, though. All that’s in the past.”

Allen only coached Carr for one season during his time with the Raiders as he was fired after three seasons with the team. Both Carr and Allen will undoubtedly hope that they spend quite a bit longer together this time around. Otherwise, it would mean that things have gone seriously wrong.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

