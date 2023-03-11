7-year-old boy dead after possible self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

Cleveland police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 7-year-old boy after a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of West 30th Street and to MetroHealth Medical Center after receiving a call that the child had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital via private vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and may involve a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child’s access to a firearm.

A neighbor in the area told News 5 it's a very quiet neighborhood.

"Yeah its just so sad, people shouldn’t have a loaded gun in the house with kids," said Gina Williams.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Though it's unclear what took place in this case, News 5 spoke to William Ortiz Jr. the lead instructor at The Parma Armory who says safety training with guns are important for the owner of the gun along with everyone in the home including kids. Adding that guns in the home should be stored properly. That means unloaded with a lock and ammo stored in a different place. The only gun that should be loaded is a day carry weapon, but it should be securely put in a safe. Williams reminds everyone that it's not guns that are dangerous, but how they are handled.

"It always takes a person to put their finger on their trigger and consciously pull that trigger. I’ve never seen a firearm get up and move in my life. That's one thing it always has to be a person behind the firearm," said Ortiz.

According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the child was a student at Luis Munoz Marin School.

Principal Sam Roman sent the following statement to parents on Sunday:

Dear Families & Caregivers of Luis Munoz Marin Scholars:



It is with immense sadness that I inform you that the deceased 7-year-old that is the subject of current news reports about a child's accidental shooting on Saturday is one of our beloved first graders.



While the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still under investigation, the Cleveland Division of Police has confirmed that Demetrius Dunlap passed away as the result of what may have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child's access to a firearm.



As we struggle to comprehend this heartbreaking loss to our school community, we are committed to helping students who will understandably be saddened or confused by the sudden death of one of their peers. Grief counselors will be available at our school on Monday and throughout the coming week to assist students and staff that need emotional support.



News of the passing of someone so young may have a powerful effect on students, particularly those who personally knew the victim. We therefore encourage you to listen to your child and to discuss with them any feelings and reactions they may have to the tragic death of a friend or classmate, including these signs of stress:



Fearfulness and worries

Increased aggression or acting out

Thoughts about death or dying

Isolation

Inability to concentrate

Withdrawing from normal activities and friends

Sleep difficulties (i.e., nightmares, trouble falling asleep, and sleeping too much)

Changes in appetite

Absentmindedness

Irritability

Death is always painful to understand, particularly for children who are experiencing the finality of death for the first time. Please call us with questions or concerns about your child, if you feel they need additional support.



Parents are vital partners not only in reinforcing the social and emotional supports we provide during times of crisis, but also in protecting children at home by keeping weapons locked and out of their reach.



I know that you share our deep concern and sympathy for the family of Demetrius Dunlap. On behalf of our entire school community, we have reached out to them to offer comfort and support, as they cope with the heartbreaking loss of someone so dear to them and to us.



Sincerely,



Sam Roman, Principal

Luis Munoz Marin School



