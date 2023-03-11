Open in App
SUV crashes into condo in Stuart, sending 2 to hospital

By Allen Cone,

4 days ago
An SUV crashed into a home Saturday morning in Stuart, injuring two people in the vehicle, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle traveled about 450 feet through a parking lot, without hitting any other vehicles, and slammed into the kitchen area of the condo, Martin County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. The crash appears to have been accidental, the agency said.

Two occupants in the home were in another bedroom and managed to escape out the back of the condo unharmed, Martin County Fire Rescue said

One person suffered serious injuries. The other was expected to survive.

The building was evacuated and residents were advised not to return until it could be inspected by a county engineer.

