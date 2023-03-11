Saints Ink Juwan Johnson to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Saints signed Juwan Johnson to a two-year deal on Saturday, which will end up being a good move to help pair with new quarterback Derek Carr.

The Saints have kept another one of their own ahead of free agency, re-signing tight end Juwan Johnson to a two-year deal. The news was reported by Johnson's agent, AJ Vaynerchuk of Vayner Sports .

Johnson was a restricted free agent this offseason, and the tender tiers were a little higher going into 2023. He's coming off a career-best performance last season in which he had 42 catches for 508 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Dennis Allen said on Saturday during the press conference with Derek Carr that the team was focusing on keeping some of their own before the start of the new league year.

Allen said, "We're trying to see what we can do within our own building, in terms of trying to get some of our guys. That would be Option A. We'll see what's out there in terms of the market. I don't see us going out in the first day or two of free agency and having some big splash acquisition. I think we'll do what we've always done here. We'll kind of monitor the market and see what players fit what we want to do and how we want to do things and if there's a good fit there, we'll pull the trigger on it. And if not, we'll go through the draft process and let that play out."

The Saints have been able to keep Tanoh Kpassagnon, J.T. Gray, and now Johnson ahead of the new league year, and they certainly won't be the last. There's going to be a ton of eyes on whether Jameis Winston stays and if they can get a renegotiated deal done with Michael Thomas.

