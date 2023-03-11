Open in App
Extension, LA
See more from this location?
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Ink Juwan Johnson to Two-Year Contract Extension

By John Hendrix,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxdDY_0lFkU3gr00

The Saints signed Juwan Johnson to a two-year deal on Saturday, which will end up being a good move to help pair with new quarterback Derek Carr.

The Saints have kept another one of their own ahead of free agency, re-signing tight end Juwan Johnson to a two-year deal. The news was reported by Johnson's agent, AJ Vaynerchuk of Vayner Sports .

Johnson was a restricted free agent this offseason, and the tender tiers were a little higher going into 2023. He's coming off a career-best performance last season in which he had 42 catches for 508 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Dennis Allen said on Saturday during the press conference with Derek Carr that the team was focusing on keeping some of their own before the start of the new league year.

Allen said, "We're trying to see what we can do within our own building, in terms of trying to get some of our guys. That would be Option A. We'll see what's out there in terms of the market. I don't see us going out in the first day or two of free agency and having some big splash acquisition. I think we'll do what we've always done here. We'll kind of monitor the market and see what players fit what we want to do and how we want to do things and if there's a good fit there, we'll pull the trigger on it. And if not, we'll go through the draft process and let that play out."

The Saints have been able to keep Tanoh Kpassagnon, J.T. Gray, and now Johnson ahead of the new league year, and they certainly won't be the last. There's going to be a ton of eyes on whether Jameis Winston stays and if they can get a renegotiated deal done with Michael Thomas.

Read More Saints News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI23 hours ago
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
Bills Lose QB Keenum, Sign Cowboys Starting Lineman
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Texans Trading Tunsil to Mahomes’ Chiefs?
Houston, TX2 days ago
This Colts-Cardinals Trade Sends DeAndre Hopkins To Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Family shaken after pre-k student told to wipe feces off bathroom wall at Lacombe school
Lacombe, LA20 hours ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy