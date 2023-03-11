Open in App
Niceville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Northwest Florida Daily News

NWF State men, women to play for FCSAA/Region VIII championship

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Huq5_0lFkS0Fw00

NICEVILLE -- NWF State has long been the premiere Juco basketball program in the nation.

Now, each program fresh off a Panhandle Conference crown and just a win away from sweeping the Region VIII Tournament at Raider Arena, that label appears especially true.

Bart Walker's defending champion and second-seeded NWF State women beat Florida Southwestern 69-60 Friday night to set up a championship showdown at Raider Arena with top-seeded Eastern Florida State College at 5 p.m. Steve DeMeo's fourth-seeded men followed that up with a 61-55 win over defending champion and top-seeded Chipola to set up a rematch with third-seeded Tallahassee tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Raider Arena.

The women were on fire offensively Friday, shooting 59% from the floor behind Zayla Tinner's 17 points, Sakima Walker's 13 points and 10 rebounds and Destiney McPhaul's 11 assists. Defensively, the Raiders held Florida Southwestern to 33% shooting and forced 15 turnovers to hold a 12-16 advantage on points off turnovers.

With NWF State (25-3) ranked sixth in the country and Eastern Florida (30-1) No. 2, tonight's tilt promises to be must-see basketball.

The men (25-7), meanwhile, got contributions from all over Friday to overcome 16 missed free throws, a 4-for-18 clip from beyond the arc and 36.5% shooting overall. Tavion Banks delivered a team-high 14 points off the bench, Marcus Niblack had 12 points, Kasean Pryor added 11 points, Taryn Todd chipped in 10 points and Chad Baker-Mazara scored nine.

NWF State is 2-1 versus Tallahassee on the year, all single-digit outcomes.

The winner from both finals earns an automatic bid to the national tourney, while the loser is all but assured of an at-large spot.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tallahassee, FL newsLocal Tallahassee, FL
Trial for James Finch begins
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Prosecution rests in Finch trial
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pounders Hawaiian Grill eyes expansion into Fort Walton Beach with third location
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago
Navarre man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Navarre, FL1 day ago
Pensacola State College International Festival
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Okaloosa County buys Northwest Florida Fairgrounds for $4 million
Fort Walton Beach, FL21 hours ago
Officials share Spring Break tips amid 37 Auburn Univ. students arrested
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Showers Storms Continue Across the Panhandle
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Official results are in for Fort Walton Beach, Laurel Hill City Council elections
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago
Navarre Area Has Received 92% of Tourism Capital Funding Over Past 5 Years
Navarre, FL1 day ago
UPDATE: Transmitter Road closed once more to downed power lines
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Escambia County Public Schools looking to hire teachers for next school year
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
PCB listed as Top Spring Break Destination by national news outlet
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Franchesque Lashondra Robinson, 30 of Cocoa, Florida Arrested on Felony Charges in Washington, Gadsden and Jackson Counties
Cocoa, FL4 days ago
81-year-old woman killed in Fort Walton Beach crash, State trooper reports
Fort Walton Beach, FL21 hours ago
Christopher Cox Trial
Panama City, FL2 days ago
1 critically injured after head-on collision on Green Acres Rd, State trooper reports
Mary Esther, FL1 day ago
Pensacola Bay Music Fest Coming in April
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
Pensacola Waterfront Restaurants
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Fort Walton Beach woman charged for voting while on probation for DUI
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago
FWC charges Pensacola man for illegally killing deer at night
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Calls grow for Club Climax in Pensacola to close down after weekend fatal shooting
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Man dies in cement mixer work accident in Cantonment
Cantonment, FL19 hours ago
Pensacola Police K9 passes away
Pensacola, FL3 days ago
City looks at closing Pensacola night club after 3 deadly shootings
Pensacola, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy