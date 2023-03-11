Open in App
Graford, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Jayton goes cold in overtime as Graford repeats as Class 1A boys basketball state champions

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Thirty-two minutes weren't enough for the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in the state to determine a champion.

Graford and Jayton battled each other the entirety of regulation in the Class 1A boys basketball state title game in the Alamodome. Each team went on scoring runs to either pull ahead or get back even. The Jaybirds had the final say in the fourth quarter, Sean Stanaland drilling a 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds left to tie the game at 41.

On the other end, senior Caleb Beck drew a charge on Graford's dominant big man Colin Roberts to give possession back to Jayton. Ben Blankenship's attempt to win the game was thwarted by a block of McKennon Lemley, sending the game to overtime.

Graford would attempt just two shots in the extra period. The Jackrabbits, though, only needed the one make. The Jaybirds went ice cold in overtime, shooting 1-of-11 and 1-of-7 from 3-point range. The Jackrabbits sank their free throws down the stretch to prevail 49-44 for their second-straight title.

Even in defeat, Ryan Bleiker, head coach of the second-ranked Jaybirds, was willing to acknowledge the moment for what it was.

"It was everything that we thought it would be," Bleiker said. "We talked last night, we've been talking since Thursday, about it kind of being a rock fight and just going to be just a physical, tough game. We like those games."

Roberts, Graford's 6-foot-8 post, put Jayton (38-3) in a bind early by drawing a pair of charges on Griff Reel (10 points, 11 rebounds), sending the sophomore to the bench. Though not a small team, the Jaybirds had a tough time handling Roberts in the game.

"If he was just 6-8, that would be one thing," Bleiker said, "but he's 6-8 and he's physical. Then he's 6-8, physical and talented. It's extremely tough. I thought our guys did excellent. I'm so proud of the post defense that we played today. They really pounded the ball and made an effort to get it to him and our help side defense was pretty good."

Despite those efforts, Roberts — the only season on Graford's roster — netted 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to earn game MVP honors.

Meanwhile, Jayton's leading scorer Nathaniel Williams was neutralized by the Graford defense. After scoring 26 points in Thursday's semifinal win over Tilden McMullen County, Williams was limited to just four points in 28 minutes and fouled out in the final minute of regulation.

In his place was Stanaland, who had a game-high 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including a 3-of-5 mark from beyond the arc. The biggest shot of the freshman's young career kept the Jaybirds alive to force the extra period.

"They just really pushed me," Stanaland said of the team's seniors, "just like me being younger, just wanting me to push to be like the seniors. ... I just wanted to do the best that I could do for my seniors."

Colt Gentry had the lone field goal for Jayton in overtime, a 3-pointer with 36.8 seconds left to make it a two-point game. Lemley and Christian Shea connected on 3 of 4 tries from the free-throw line to seal the game.

"We talked yesterday (that) you don't often get No. 1 versus No. 2 in the state championship," Bleiker said. "It doesn't work that way all the time. We were able to get one versus two, and then we were able to get overtime out of it in the state championship game.

"They played hard. A couple breaks here and there and maybe it's a different story, but Graford's just so well-coached, so talented. They never broke down either. That's an extremely tough team over there on that sideline as well. We played as hard as we could, did everything we asked."

Class 1A state championship

Graford 49, Jayton 44 (OT)

Graford 10 11 10 10 8 — 49

Jayton 10 8 13 10 3 — 44

Graford (37-3) — Colin Roberts 20, Christian Shea 14, McKennon Lemley 4, Connor Waters 2, Brad Lemley 6, Jess Lemley.

Jayton (38-3) — Griff Reel 10, Sean Stanaland 22, Nathaniel Williams 4, Colt Gentry 5, Justin Collins 3.

