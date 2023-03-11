Christina Hendricks Announces She's Engaged

Christina Hendricks shared some big news Friday: She’s engaged!

The “Good Girls” star’s fiance is George Bianchini, a camera operator on the series who was first seen together with Hendricks in November 2021.

“We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!” Hendricks wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Bianchini. “I will love and care for him forever.”

George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks attend a celebration following the British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 19 in London.

She was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend. The two divorced in 2019 after more than 10 years of marriage. Hendricks issued a statement at the time saying that she and Arend would “always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

Hendricks, best known for her role as the iconic Joan Holloway in AMC’s “Mad Men,” is not the only series alum to get engaged recently. Last month, news broke that Jon Hamm , who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Don Draper, was reportedly engaged to Anna Osceola, who appeared in the show’s finale as a receptionist who flirted with the troubled ad exec.