Open in App
HuffPost

Andie MacDowell Celebrates Gray Hair: 'I'm Really Comfortable'

By Hilary Hanson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2tQL_0lFkOX3Y00

Andie MacDowell is more than happy to have ditched the hair dye.

“Entertainment Tonight” posed a question to the silver-maned star about her tresses at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday.

“Your hair is just so beautiful, it really is,” said Deidre Behar. “How does it feel to be so celebrated for being your most authentic self?”

The “Groundhog Day” star, who stopped coloring her hair after the COVID-19 pandemic began, replied that she feels “really comfortable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDrBK_0lFkOX3Y00
Actor Andie MacDowell with a silver ponytail in 2021.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while,” she continued. “And I’m really comfortable with where I am right now in my life. And I just want to embrace the time where I am, and be as real and honest as I can ― not only with everybody else, but also with myself.”

In 2021, MacDowell told Vogue that her managers had discouraged her from going gray, telling her it wasn’t “time” yet.

“I said, ’I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now,’” she recalled saying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzLwo_0lFkOX3Y00
MacDowell walks the runway at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.

MacDowell also quipped about her new look: “I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not?”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nicole Kidman Wore a Stunning Figure-Hugging Dress That Will Make Fans Stop in Their Tracks
Los Angeles, CA25 days ago
Jennifer Garner, 50, Stuns In Plunging Pantsuit At ‘Party Down’ Premiere: Photos
Los Angeles, CA21 days ago
Yoko Ono ‘has quit New York City to live on farm 42 years after watching John Lennon shot outside their apartment’
New York City, NY20 days ago
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy