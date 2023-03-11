Andie MacDowell Celebrates Gray Hair: 'I'm Really Comfortable'

Andie MacDowell is more than happy to have ditched the hair dye.

“Entertainment Tonight” posed a question to the silver-maned star about her tresses at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday.

“Your hair is just so beautiful, it really is,” said Deidre Behar. “How does it feel to be so celebrated for being your most authentic self?”

The “Groundhog Day” star, who stopped coloring her hair after the COVID-19 pandemic began, replied that she feels “really comfortable.”

Actor Andie MacDowell with a silver ponytail in 2021.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while,” she continued. “And I’m really comfortable with where I am right now in my life. And I just want to embrace the time where I am, and be as real and honest as I can ― not only with everybody else, but also with myself.”

In 2021, MacDowell told Vogue that her managers had discouraged her from going gray, telling her it wasn’t “time” yet.

“I said, ’I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now,’” she recalled saying.

MacDowell walks the runway at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.

MacDowell also quipped about her new look: “I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not?”