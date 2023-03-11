Oklahoma Man Convicted In 2016 Carjacking Resulting In Death

SOURCE: Pexels

A defendant who took part in multiple carjackings that resulted in the murder of a Tulsa man in 2016 pleaded guilty in federal court, according to the Department of Justice.

Emmitt Graywolf Sam, 24, pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in death.

In his plea agreement, Sam admitted that in the early morning hours of June 25, 2016, he and another individual carried firearms and committed several carjackings and robberies.

Afterward, the two men drove a stolen black Ford Focus to the 8500 block of East 26th St. in Tulsa.

Sam admitted that the men attempted to carjack victim Jonathan Stephens, who was standing next to his Chrysler Pacifica.

He further stated that during the attempted carjacking, Stephens was shot and killed by the other individual. The two men fled the scene in the stolen black Ford Focus and committed several more armed robberies and carjackings.

Sam will be sentenced on a future date.

The FBI and Tulsa and Broken Arrow Police Departments conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John E. Brasher is prosecuting the case.

