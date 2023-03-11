Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Make Big Changes to Forward Lines

By Nick Horwat,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9WDg_0lFkOVI600

All four Pittsburgh Penguins forward lines are seeing changes ahead of their match against the Philadelphia Flyers.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting set to take on cross-state rivals the Philadelphia Flyers, but that isn’t without some changes to the lineup.

It was announced prior to the games that the Penguins would be without Nick Bonino for some time due to a lacerated kidney.

With Bonino out of the lineup, head coach Mike Sullivan made a number of changes to the forward lines.

All four forward lines saw some kind of change and here’s what they are:

- Bryan Rust was pushed back to the first line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.
- Alex Nylander was recently called up again on an emergency basis and is slotting in with Evegni Malkin and Jason Zucker
- Mikael Granlund is centering Drew O’Connor and Rickard Rakell who has been bumped from the first line.
- Jeff Carter is now centering the fourth line with Danton Heinen and Josh Archibald

On the defensive end of things, Marcus Pettersson is sticking as Kris Letang’s linemate on the top pair and Dmitry Kulikov is again in the lineup in place of P.O. Joseph.

Sullivan said the absence of Bonino should bring opportunities for a number of players to step up and improve themselves.

These lineup adjustments are just the first step in that direction.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Nick Bonino Injury Opens Opportunities for Penguins Centers

Nick Bonino Out of Penguins Lineup Week-to-Week with Lacerated Kidney

Rivalry with Flyers Cools but Important as Ever for Penguins

The Core Can Lead Penguins to Postseason

Penguins vs. Flyers: Keystone State Matchup

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
FLYERS GM DANNY BRIERE'S SON CAUGHT PUSHING SOMEONE'S WHEELCHAIR DOWN FLIGHT OF STAIRS (VIDEO)
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Flyers take losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Buffalo, NY10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Penguins Must Face the Music With Jeff Carter
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
Penguins' Sam Poulin to return from mental health absence
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta Available for Penguins Following Injuries
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Penguins Activate Ryan Poehling from LTIR, Elevate Status of Alex Nylander
Pittsburgh, PA40 minutes ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI23 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steelers bringing former Brown back to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Country Star Luke Bryan Done Being Blake Shelton's Punching Bag: 'He Took It Too Far'
Birmingham, AL20 hours ago
BREAKING NEWS: Pittsburgh Steelers Sign 2 Players In NFL Free Agency | Contract Details, Reaction
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
What Happened to WTAE-TV’s News Anchor Kristen Powers?
Pittsburgh, PA7 days ago
Former Steelers’ wideout signing with AFC rival
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
Steelers keeping close eye on Clemson draft prospect
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Sam Poulin Announces Return to Penguins Organization
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Popular dessert chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Pitt forward John Hugley to enter NCAA transfer portal
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
The Pirates and Penguins may have found a new home for streaming rights
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Shuffled Lines Paying Off for the Penguins
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins vs. Rangers, Game 68: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
First Call: Patrick Peterson won't ask for No. 7 with Steelers; Mike Tomlin describes 'darkest professional day'; Bengals lose DBs
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
21-year-old strikes out three MLB superstars, lands contract with Tigers
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy