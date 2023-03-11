Tank Bigsby thinks TJ Finley will win Auburn's quarterback battle

The former Auburn tailback believes that Finley will beat out Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner for the starting spot.

Who's up next at quarterback for the Auburn Tigers?

According to former Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, he believes that TJ Finley will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers in the upcoming season.

In an article by Tom Green of AL.com detailing what Auburn's NFL Draft prospects think about the upcoming roster, Bigsby praised Finley's ability to remain calm in difficult situations and his resilience in the face of adversity. "He’s a very calm guy. You know, in situations, he never trips. All the adversity he’s been through, he keeps going. He keeps fighting. He’s looking for more. I can relate to guys like that," said Bigsby.

The Tigers are looking to rebuild under new head coach Hugh Freeze after back-to-back losing seasons under former coach Bryan Harsin.

Bigsby also believes Finley's relationship with God has helped him throughout his journey.

“He keeps God first,” Bigsby said. "He’s a very calm guy. You know, in situations, he never trips. All the adversity he’s been through, he keeps going. He keeps fighting. He’s looking for more. I can relate to guys like that. He’s great. He’s going to be great. He’ll be fine. He’s just going to get around the right guys, and I feel like he is now. The right coaches are in, and he’s going to do what he has to do.”

