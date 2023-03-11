Open in App
Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Local author talks Mahoning Valley history

By Steve Rappach,

4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local historian and author shared some history of the Mahoning Valley on Saturday.

Sean Posey spoke with members of the Boardman Historical Society at the St. James Meeting Place in Boardman Park. He was on hand to talk about his latest book, “Hidden History of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.”

The book, released last year, takes a look at some of the area’s landmarks and institutions tied into national events, which was the gist of Saturday’s discussion.

“The message, basically today, is that there’s a lot of Valley history that — because of the passage of time — a lot of people aren’t very aware of,” Posey said. “A lot of big chapters in American history, you can really tell by using examples from the Mahoning Valley.”

Posey took time to speak with the society after the program and signed copies of his books.

His latest book is part of his “Mahoning Valley Trilogy,” which includes “Lost Youngstown” and “Historic Theatres of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

