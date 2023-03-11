Open in App
Itta Bena, MS
New York Post

Tempers flare after outrageous called third strike ends college game

By Andrew Crane,

4 days ago

Mississippi Valley State won’t want to see this umpire behind home plate again anytime soon.

Trailing by four runs in the ninth inning, Delta Devils left fielder Davon Mims appeared to disagree with a strike two call.

He pointed his bat out, showing where he thought the ball crossed the plate, indicating that the pitch appeared to be low.

Tempers flared after the strikeout call that ended the Miss. Valley St.-New Orleans game.

Do you agree with the call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x6risaNisk

— ESPN (@espn) March 11, 2023

Then, on the next pitch, the umpire’s strike-three call — that ended the game as a 7-3 loss to New Orleans — was even worse.

It cut from right to left across the plate, with its location ending way low and wide from the strike zone.

“That’s down … Oh my gosh, wow,” an announcer on the ESPN+ broadcast said . “He got rung up on ball two, and the game is over. Oh my goodness, that is horrific.”

Davon Mims disagreed with the strike call and argued with the umpire walking back toward the dugout.
Screengrab via Twitter

After the pivotal call ended the game, Mims ripped his helmet off and followed the umpire back toward the dugout for a few steps.

The New Orleans catcher walked over, too, trying to hold Mims back.

Eventually, a Mississippi Valley State teammate appeared to walk over and help guide Mims — who finished 1-for-5 and drove in one of his team’s runs — back toward his dugout.

Davon Mims didn’t agree with either of his final two strike calls against New Orleans.
Screengrab via Twitter
The New Orleans catcher walked over to separate Davon Mims and the home-plate umpire.
Screengrab via Twitter

The loss dropped the Delta Devils to 6-7 on their young season, with the defeat snapping a three-game winning streak.

Trey Usey, New Orleans’ pitcher, picked up the three-inning save and didn’t allow a run while striking out three batters.

They’ll face New Orleans at Maestri Field on Saturday and Sunday, concluding their three-game series.

Mims, a sophomore, entered the game slashing .378/.408/.422 with an .830 OPS and seven RBIs this season, per Baseball Reference .

