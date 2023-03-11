Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Heirloom MKE food truck looking to take over Lazy Susan space in Bay View

By Jordyn Noennig, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

4 days ago
Heirloom MKE food truck is making plans to take over the Lazy Susan space in Bay View, at 2378 S. Howell Ave., according to a tavern license filed with the City of Milwaukee.

The license said the space would be a full-service restaurant providing from-scratch elevated dishes and crafted alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails. They plan to make 65% of their sales from food and 35% from alcohol.

Heirloom MKE could be open as early as May with capacity for 80 people, according to the license application.

The license lists the operators as Peter and Jessica Ignatiev of Wauwatosa, who also own the Heirloom MKE food truck.

The food truck launched in September 2020, serving elevated plates and comfort food. According to its website, current menu items include craft sandwiches like hot dipped fried chicken ($12) and tempeh reuben ($12). Entrees include steamed mussels ($14) and crab cakes ($16).

Heirloom's social media shows that it primarily serves food outside of breweries in Wauwatosa Thursday through Sunday.

Bay View residents can get a taste of Heirloom MKE on Sunday as it plans to be parked outside of The Sugar Maple, 411 E. Lincoln Ave.

Lazy Susan MKE announced in January that it would close its doors on April 8, its nine-year anniversary.

Owner AJ Dixon told the Journal Sentinel that she wanted a new restaurant owner to come in and take over the lease and any restaurant equipment needed for a turn-key operation.

The tavern license will need approval from Milwaukee's Common Council in the coming weeks.

Peter and Jessica Ignatiev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

