Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Feb. 13.

Keeshaun Williams was reportedly last seen in the 17600 block of Puritas Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has brown hair with hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a green jacket with brown pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

