Firefighters extinguish Washington Township building fire

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio ( WDTN ) — Fire crews spent Saturday working to extinguish a fire at a condominium complex in Washington Township.
According to a release from Washington Twp., crews were called to the 7600 block of Brams Hill Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
When authorities were alerted and responded to the fire, the release says fire crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the complex. The complex is said to be a four-unit condominium complex.
No one was reported injured as a result of the fire. The dollar loss to the items and building are not known at this time.
