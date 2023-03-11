Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
Live Blog: Hogs Starting Fast Against Louisiana Tech on Saturday

By Andy Hodges,

4 days ago

Will McEntire off to a solid start over first two innings trying to clinch series

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Arkansas will be looking to clinch a series against Louisiana Tech today with right-hander Will McEntire on the mound.

It's not exactly a gray day. The temperatures are in the low 50's, but it feels colder with the a slight win and overcast skies.

The Razorbacks downed the Bulldogs, 7-4, on Friday with a pair of homers in the second inning from Jace Bohrofen and Parker Rowland.

Dylan Carter came into the game for the final three innings to close out a win.

Second Inning

After shutting down Louisiana Tech in order again, the Razorbacks jump all over Rawl Hector with Kendall Diggs and Peyton Holt delivering home runs to to push the lead to 3-0.

First Inning

McEntire shut down the Bulldogs in order to start the game, then the Razorbacks got a leadoff single from Tavian Joffenberger, but was cut down on a fielder's choice by Jared Wegner. When Peyton Stovall hit a bloop shot into left field, the Bulldogs' left fielder didn't gauge it correctly with two outs and Wegner was able to push across the first run of the game. Hogs 1, Louisiana Tech 0

