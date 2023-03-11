Open in App
WTNH

Bruce Springsteen Mohegan Sun concert postponed

By Riley Millette,

4 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Bruce Springsteen’s concert at Mohegan Sun has been postponed due to illness, according to a spokesperson from LiveNation.

The concert was scheduled for Sunday, March 12. LiveNation is working to reschedule the show. Tickets for Sunday’s show will be valid at the rescheduled show.

