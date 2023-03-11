SF Giants send 9 players to milb camp in latest round of cuts

The SF Giants sent several prospects, including Vaun Brown and Heliot Ramos to minor-league camp on Friday.

The SF Giants continued trimming their big-league spring training roster on Friday, sending nine players to minor-league camp. Eight of the nine players were reassigned while outfielder Heliot Ramos ( Giants #17 prospect ) was optioned to the minors. Ramos is optioned instead of reassigned because he is on the team's 40-man roster. Otherwise, the moves are identical.

SF Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos poses during spring training media day. (2023) Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ramos was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft. Coming into last season, the Giants were hopeful that Ramos could solidify himself in an everyday role. However, he had the worst season of his professional career.

Ramos made his MLB debut early in 2022 but oscillated between the majors and Triple-A. In his brief big-league stints, Ramos has made some impressive defensive plays in the outfield. With that said, he has failed to be productive at the plate. In 22 plate appearances with the Giants, Ramos has an abysmal .100/.182/.100 triple-slash with six strikeouts. At Triple-A, he struggled offensively as well. He hit .227/.305/.349 with 17 doubles and 11 home runs in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

SF Giants prospect Tyler Fitzgerald attempts to tag D.J. Burt. (2021) Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Giants reassigned infielders Armando Alvarez and Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants #20 prospect), outfielders Vaun Brown (Giants #6 prospect) and Clint Coulter, catcher Ricardo Genovés, and pitchers Nick Duron, Trevor Hildenberger, and Erik Miller (Giants #31 prospect).

Fitzgerald became the first player in Richmond Flying Squirrels history to record 20 home runs and stolen bases in a season last year. Drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Louisville, Fitzgerald is a good defensive shortstop with intriguing power but has struggled to avoid strikeouts.

The Giants signed Alvarez as a minor-league free agent this offseason. Alvarez has spent his entire career in the Yankees organization. Primarily a third baseman, Alvarez hit .278/.319/.525 with 20 doubles and 18 home runs in 91 games at Triple-A last year.

Brown had one of the best minor-league seasons in recent history in 2022, emerging as one of the Giants most exciting prospects. He was on track to start this season at Double-A and remains on track for that. Brown was 1-for-5 with four strikeouts and a home run in games at MLB camp.

Coulter was one of the Giants lead productive hitters this spring, recording a .133/.133/.267 with a triple and four strikeouts in 15 plate appearances. Coulter was a first-round pick by the Brewers back in 2012 and has since bounced between the Brewers and Cardinals farm systems alongside an independent league stint.

Genovés is a longtime prospect in the Giants system. Genovés hit .215/.300/.363 in 91 games between Double and Triple-A. Only 23, Genovés has some intriguing offensive upside for a potential catcher, but he has struggled defensively.

Duron made his big-league debut last season, appearing in one game with the Phillies. The 27-year-old recorded a 2.77 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched at Triple-A. He allowed one run in three appearances (three innings pitched) this spring with the Giants.

Hildenberger has been in the Giants system for a couple of seasons, inking several minor-league deals with the organization. However, injuries limited him to just six appearances in 2022. In his big-league career, Hildenberger has a 5.52 ERA in 134 games.

The Giants acquired Miller in a trade this offseason for Yunior Marte. Miller is a sturdy southpaw with a mid-90s fastball that pairs well with a high-80s slider and a mid-80s changeup, which is easily his most devastating pitch.